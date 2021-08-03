Beyond Announces New Chief Sales Officer, Tim Toombs

"I've worked closely with Tim over the past few years and believe no one has a stronger pulse on the heartbeat of this organization than he does," noted Beyond President, Brent Rose. "He has been instrumental in the growth of our Sales leaders. Each Vice President he's worked with has a different leadership style, and yet he's been able to challenge them in the right way to allow them to reach their goals, and ensure their regions crush records."

Tim Toombs will be instrumental in creating the best sales enablement program for new hires and veteran seller success.

Toombs brings over 16 years of payments technology experience to his new role, and a keen understanding of what it takes to sell in the fast-paced SMB environment. He will lean on his experience as an in-field sales leader to help guide both technology and training.

"I've lived and walked in the same shoes as all of our Business Advocates—keeping those real struggles close to the heart and understanding what it takes to be successful at this will guide me as I lead the best Sales organization in the industry," noted Toombs, on why he's right for the job.

As Beyond continues to experience accelerated growth, so does its Sales division. Toombs will be instrumental in creating the best sales enablement program for new hires and veteran seller success.

"It's a really exciting time to be a part of the Beyond family. We are working hard behind the scenes, continually developing our go-to market technology, and incentivizing our Sales organization with signing bonuses, residuals, cash bonuses, portfolio equity, and incentive trips to tropical locations," explains Toombs.

In an industry with a history of dishonesty, Beyond is changing the game by offering fair pricing, flexible contract terms, and a commitment to do better for business owners. There's never been a better time to join Beyond.

