Beyond Borders: A Global Analysis of Parkinson's Disease and Future Treatment Prospects 2023-2032

DUBLIN, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Parkinson's Disease: Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a detailed analysis of PD, covering its epidemiology, market trends, and emerging treatment options across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Epidemiology Insights: The report provides a comprehensive understanding of PD's epidemiology, including historical and forecasted data on diagnosed prevalent cases, gender-specific cases, age-specific cases, and stage-specific cases in the 7MM. In 2022, the United States had the highest number of diagnosed PD cases, estimated at approximately 1.2 million. The EU4 and the UK collectively reported around 1.2 million diagnosed cases, while Japan accounted for 0.2 million cases.

Market Insights: The market size of Parkinson's Disease in 2022 was the largest in the US, reaching approximately USD 1,820 million in the 7MM. In contrast, the United Kingdom had the lowest market size, with USD 135 million. Over the forecast period (2023-2032), the market is expected to witness significant growth due to the introduction of emerging therapies such as Tavapadon, P2B001, BIIB122, ABBV-951, Buntanetap, IPX203, NE3107, CVN424, ITI-214, and CNM-Au8.

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies: Current treatment options for PD include levodopa, dopamine agonists, MAO-B inhibitors, COMT inhibitors, amantadine, anticholinergics, and adenosine A2a antagonists. While these medications manage symptoms, they do not halt disease progression. Promising emerging therapies like Tavapadon, P2B001, BIIB122, ABBV-951, and Buntanetap are expected to revolutionize PD management, offering improved outcomes for patients.

Geographical Coverage: The report extensively covers PD insights in the United States, EU4, the UK, and Japan, highlighting regional variations in disease prevalence, treatment practices, and market trends.

Parkinson's Disease Market Outlook: The market size of Parkinson's Disease in the 7MM was approximately USD 3,226 million in 2022. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, driven by the increasing diagnosed prevalent cases and the introduction of novel therapies.

Pipeline Development Activities: The report offers insights into ongoing clinical trials and emerging therapeutic candidates in Phase III and Phase II, providing a glimpse of the future landscape of PD treatment.

Market Access and Reimbursement: A comprehensive assessment of market access and reimbursement policies, cost-effectiveness, and patient assistance programs sheds light on the challenges faced by patients in accessing expensive therapies.

KOL Views: Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) in the field of PD provide valuable insights, validating treatment patterns, patient preferences, and challenges in the current treatment landscape.

Conclusion: Parkinson's Disease presents a significant healthcare burden globally, necessitating a thorough understanding of its epidemiology and treatment landscape. With emerging therapies on the horizon, the future holds promising advancements in PD management, enhancing patients' quality of life. This report equips stakeholders with critical information to make informed decisions, address unmet needs, and create effective disease management strategies. Through collaborative efforts and innovative treatments, we can strive towards better outcomes for individuals living with Parkinson's Disease and their families.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Parkinson's disease Market Overview at a Glance

4. Executive Summary of Parkinson's disease

5. Key Events

6. Epidemiology and Market Methodology

7. Disease Background and Overview

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population

9. Patient Journey

10. Marketed Products

11. Emerging Therapies

12. Parkinson's disease: The 7MM Analysis

13. KOL Views

14. SWOT Analysis

15. Unmet Needs

16. Market Access and Reimbursement

17. Acronyms and Abbreviations

18. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Cerevel Therapeutics

Pfizer

Pharma Two B

AbbVie

Biogen

Denali Therapeutics

Annovis Bio

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

BioVie

Cerevance

Clene Nanomedicine

Intra-Cellular Therapies

Hoffmann-La Roche

Prothena Corporation

