Beyond Fentanyl: How the Drug Crisis Is Changing

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL), a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, has released episode 59 of its Science Bytes podcast examining how the drug overdose landscape continues to evolve and what laboratory and emergency department professionals need to know to support patient care. Based on new guidance from the Association for Diagnostics and Laboratory Medicine (ADLM), the episode explores the growing complexity of toxicology testing amid counterfeit medications, polysubstance use and emerging synthetic opioids.

QuidelOrtho Science Bytes | Episode 59

Hosted by Josh Casey, the episode features Vonda McAllister, Director of Global Product Management at QuidelOrtho. Together, they discuss encouraging declines in overdose mortality while highlighting the ongoing challenges facing clinicians and laboratorians as the illicit drug supply becomes increasingly unpredictable.

Key Insights:

U.S. overdose deaths declined for a third consecutive year in 2025, signaling progress in the fight against the opioid crisis

Counterfeit medications remain a significant threat, with millions of fentanyl-laced pills seized annually

Polysubstance use is increasingly common, creating more complex clinical presentations for patients

Emerging synthetic opioids such as nitazenes are attracting attention due to their potency and limited detectability in routine screening

New ADLM guidance emphasizes collaboration between laboratories and emergency departments to improve toxicology testing and interpretation

Despite progress in reducing overdose deaths, the discussion underscores that the crisis has not disappeared. Instead, it has evolved into a broader challenge requiring ongoing awareness, education and collaboration across the healthcare continuum.

The episode also highlights the critical role laboratories play in helping clinicians understand toxicology results, select appropriate testing strategies and make informed patient care decisions in rapidly changing drug environments.

Listen to the latest episode of the QuidelOrtho Science Bytes podcast on major streaming platforms or at: https://www.quidelortho.com/global/en/resources/podcasts/quidelortho-science-bytes

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

With expertise spanning clinical chemistry, immunoassay, immunohematology and molecular testing, QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading global provider of diagnostic solutions, dedicated to advancing fast, accurate and reliable results that help improve patient outcomes – from the point of care to hospital, lab to clinic. Building on a legacy of innovation, QuidelOrtho works with healthcare providers to advance diagnostics that connect insights with solutions, defining a clearer path for informed decisions and better care.

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SOURCE QuidelOrtho Corporation