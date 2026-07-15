QuidelOrtho Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL)("QuidelOrtho"), a leading global provider of diagnostic solutions, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors approved the grant of restricted stock units ("RSUs") with respect to 356,555 shares of the Company's common stock (the "Inducement Grant") to Micah Young, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and principal financial officer. The Inducement Grant was granted pursuant to the Company's 2026 Inducement Plan and as an inducement material to Mr. Young's entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The 2026 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of QuidelOrtho, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals entering into employment with QuidelOrtho, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs were granted with a grant date of July 15, 2026, and will vest in equal annual installments on the first three anniversaries of the grant date, subject to Mr. Young's continued employment with the Company through each applicable vesting date. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2026 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a RSU award agreement covering the grant.

QuidelOrtho is dedicated to advancing diagnostics to power a healthier future. For more information, please visit quidelortho.com and follow QuidelOrtho on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

With expertise spanning clinical chemistry, immunoassay, immunohematology and molecular testing, QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading global provider of diagnostic solutions, dedicated to advancing fast, accurate and reliable results that help improve patient outcomes – from the point of care to hospital, lab to clinic. Building on a legacy of innovation, QuidelOrtho works with healthcare providers to advance diagnostics that connect insights with solutions, defining a clearer path for informed decisions and better care.

Investor Contact:

Juliet Cunningham

Vice President, Investor Relations

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Media Contact:

Stephanie Kleewein

Senior Corporate Communication and PR Manager

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SOURCE QuidelOrtho Corporation