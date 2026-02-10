Beyond Finance Recognized with Two 2026 Stevie® Awards for Customer Service Excellence and Innovation

Awards showcase Beyond Finance's empathetic approach and positive impact in transforming clients' financial wellness and futures

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Finance, the nation's largest debt consolidation organization, won two honors in the 20th Annual Stevie® Awards program that recognizes the achievements of customer service teams and other business professionals worldwide.

Among financial services companies, Beyond Finance received a Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year and a Bronze Stevie® Award for Innovation in Customer Service. More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and industries, in 41 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition.

Both awards recognize Beyond Finance's Client Success team, comprised of more than 300 professionals who exemplify the company's empathetic approach to financial wellness. Many team members, some active or graduated Beyond Finance clients themselves, draw from personal experiences with debt, fostering authentic connections, trust, and meaningful, solutions-driven support. In addition to this, the Client Success team had more than 10,000 collective hours of professional training in 2025 alone focused on empathy, listening, validation, and action planning.

"Our Client Success team is foundational to how we help hard-working Americans reclaim financial independence from overwhelming debt, and move through their debt journey with greater confidence," said Lou Antonelli, chief operating officer at Beyond Finance. "They are invested in supporting both the financial and emotional well-being of our clients at every step on their journey."

The Stevie Award judges cited Beyond Finance's strong customer experience outcomes, including high satisfaction rates, improved financial behaviors, and access to 24/7 support with a single-call resolution approach that reduces repeat outreach and client stress. Judges also noted how the integration of facetime with accredited financial therapists in weekly financial wellness webinars for clients – an industry first – effectively acknowledges the connection between financial and mental wellness.

"By addressing both the numbers and psychology behind debt, Beyond Finance is helping individuals improve their financial and emotional resilience" said Vanessa Hering, EVP of strategy and operations at Beyond Finance. "We believe our approach can help reshape not only how our clients but also how America views debt — instead of a source of shame, it is a solvable challenge that when met with empathy and structured plan, can be effectively overcome, and actually become a turning point toward lifelong financial independence, stability and personal growth built on a solid foundation of sustainable habits."

The two 2026 Stevie Awards add to Beyond Finance's recent recognition for its Client Success team and empathetic approach to financial wellness. In 2025, Beyond Finance earned top honors in the 2025 Best in Biz Awards, including Gold in the Customer Service Team category; and won a Gold Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year in the 23th Annual American Business Awards®.

