Beyond Finance Survey Finds 83% Drop Money Goals While Financial Self-Trust Falters

Leading Financial Therapist Dr. Erika Rasure Urges a Values-First Financial Reset

CHICAGO, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the New Year approaches, a new national survey from Beyond Finance reveals that Americans are increasingly disconnected from traditional resolutions about finances. According to the survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults, 83% of Americans let some or all of their financial New Year's resolutions from last year slip, with just 19% able to maintain their goals throughout the year and 38% percent abandoning their resolutions about finances within the first three months, reinforcing a familiar pattern of early-year burnout.

New Survey Finds Americans Are Ditching Financial New Year's Resolutions

Despite this, nearly half of Americans say they have made or plan to make financial New Year's resolutions for 2026, underscoring the gap between intention and follow-through. Confidence in the model is fading as well, with just 45% of respondents believing these resolutions actually improve money management or financial standing.

"January may still feel like a reset, but Americans have stopped believing it leads to lasting financial change, " said Dr. Erika Rasure, chief financial wellness advisor at Beyond Finance. "People aren't failing at resolutions because they're bad at sticking to them, but because goals don't tend to stick around if they aren't aligned with a person's values from the get-go. Rather than giving up on resolutions, dig deeper to understand what values shape your attitude toward money and work to address how they can improve your money management and financial wellness."

Key survey insights include:

Debt, Stability, and Spending Control Top Financial Priorities: Despite widespread frustration with setting traditional resolutions, Americans remain intent on improving their current financial footing. Nearly half of respondents say they have made or plan to make financial New Year's resolutions. Among those, the top priorities are: Paying down debt (43%) Building an emergency fund (14%) Reducing spending or sticking to a budget (9%)

Despite widespread frustration with setting traditional resolutions, Americans remain intent on improving their current financial footing. Nearly half of respondents say they have made or plan to make financial New Year's resolutions. Among those, the top priorities are: Money Values Start at Home and Stay for Life: Early financial habits are often formed at home, and those lessons tend to last. The survey shows the strongest influences on how adults manage money today trace back to childhood experiences, including: Early encouragement to save or budget (35%) Watching family members model responsible money management (32%) Learning through an allowance (29%)

Early financial habits are often formed at home, and those lessons tend to last. The survey shows the strongest influences on how adults manage money today trace back to childhood experiences, including:

Learning to save emerged as the most enduring lesson, with nearly 45% of respondents saying those early habits still shape how they manage their finances today. Reinforcing this connection, parents or family were ranked as the top influence on core money values, followed by religious institutions and personal beliefs.

A Crisis of Financial Self-Trust: Nearly 50% indicate they only somewhat trust themselves to make financial decisions and follow through on them. At a personal level, consumers aren't just stressed about finances. They lack confidence in their own judgment. Nearly half of people only "somewhat" trust themselves to make and follow through on financial decisions, and more than one in four don't trust themselves with a credit card. It signals financial anxiety driven by fear of mistakes, loss of control, or past missteps.

Nearly 50% indicate they only somewhat trust themselves to make financial decisions and follow through on them. At a personal level, consumers aren't just stressed about finances. They lack confidence in their own judgment. Nearly half of people only "somewhat" trust themselves to make and follow through on financial decisions, and more than one in four don't trust themselves with a credit card. It signals financial anxiety driven by fear of mistakes, loss of control, or past missteps. Rising Prices Add to the Emotional Weight of Financial Decisions: Against this backdrop, today's economic pressures are amplifying emotional stress. Respondents ranked rising prices as the top financial stressor (59%), followed by debt (40%), emergency expenses (39%), and economic uncertainty (36%). When nearly two-thirds of people say money hurts their mental health every month, it shows finances have become a chronic source of anxiety, not just a short-term worry. Money stress is no longer episodic, it's embedded in everyday life.

Dr. Erika Rasure continued, "Money decisions feel risky, not empowering. The data shows erosion of trust beyond the individual. Almost half of respondents saying they can't trust others with money suggests heightened skepticism toward institutions, family, and even partners. This compounds stress, making financial decisions feel isolating rather than shared or supported."

The Call for a New Money Mindset to Kick-Off January's Financial Awareness Month

Traditional January goal-setting often focuses on numbers, budgets, and willpower. By starting with self-awareness instead of self-criticism, consumers can better understand where their financial values come from and establish goals and behaviors that feel supportive rather than restrictive.

"January doesn't need to be the starting line for financial goals and it certainly shouldn't be the only checkpoint. Real progress happens when money goals are revisited throughout the year, grounded in self-awareness and a spirit of learning rather than self-criticism. When people understand their financial values first, goals become supportive, sustainable, and far more likely to stick," Dr. Erika Rasure added.

To help consumers, Dr. Erika Rasure shares suggestions from her Beyond Finance client coaching sessions. Here are a few tips to start exploring the core values that matter to you and help discover your personal money story:

Think about what you've been taught. Take a moment to reflect on what you learned about money growing up. Write down those beliefs and see how they might be affecting your financial habits today.

Take a moment to reflect on what you learned about money growing up. Write down those beliefs and see how they might be affecting your financial habits today. Check in with your current values. Ask yourself if what you learned still aligns with who you are today. Identify what matters most to you right now.

Ask yourself if what you learned still aligns with who you are today. Identify what matters most to you right now. Be open to change. If the beliefs you grew up with don't match your values today, it's okay to adjust them. It may take time, but making choices that feel true to you can help ease guilt or stress.

Since 2011, Beyond Finance has helped over 1 million people and paid off more than $3 billion in debt. Through personalized debt consolidation plans, free financial therapy sessions, and innovative tools, the company equips clients to break the cycle of debt, create healthier financial habits, and achieve lasting financial freedom.

This survey was commissioned by Beyond Finance and conducted by QuestionPro, a third-party research company, from December 12 – 15 with a sample of 2,000 Americans. Full research findings are available upon request.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance, LLC, is the nation's largest debt consolidation company. In its commitment to providing clients with a personalized approach to move beyond debt, Beyond Finance provides simple and transparent solutions that help consumers lower their eligible monthly payments, reduce the impact of interest, and reach a debt-free life sooner. Beyond Finance holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has been awarded with multiple recognitions for its commitment to clients: Organization of the Year – The Business Intelligence Group's Excellence in Customer Service Award, Gold Stevie Award for Outstanding Customer Service Department, Banking Tech Award – Financial Wellness Champion, Best In Biz Gold Award for top Customer Service Team, and 3 ConsumerAffairs' "Buyer's Choice Awards." Beyond Finance has offices in Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston. For more information, visit BeyondFinance.com.

