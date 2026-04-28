National recognition highlights Beyond Finance's innovative empathetic support model and measurable impact on clients' financial wellness

Company recognized with Customer Service Department of the Year Award two years in a row

CHICAGO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Finance, the country's debt consolidation and financial wellness leader, has been named winner of two Gold Stevie® Awards for Customer Service in the 24th Annual American Business Awards®: the Customer Service Department of the Year and Customer Service Innovation of the Year. The honors recognize Beyond Finance's innovative and empathetic approach to supporting clients on the journey to achieve financial freedom.

Beyond Finance Wins Two Gold Stevie® Awards for Customer Service Excellence in 24th Annual American Business Awards®

This is the second year in a row that the company has been honored with the Stevie American Business Gold Award for Customer Service Department of the Year.

Beyond Finance was recognized for delivering an exceptional and innovative customer experience, led by a more than 300-member Client Success Team which provides 24/7 support to clients tackling their debt. Many Beyond Finance team members are former clients themselves, allowing them to create deep connections in every interaction. In 2025 alone, the company conducted more than 10,000 collective hours of specialized empathy training for its team members.

"Debt isn't just a financial challenge – it takes a real toll on mental and emotional well-being," said Lou Antonelli, chief operating officer at Beyond Finance. "Financial wellness is at the core of our customer service experience. Empathy guides everything our team does as we help clients move forward with confidence and regain peace of mind and financial independence. With Americans now carrying a record $1.28 trillion in credit card debt alone, this approach has never been more needed. "

The Stevie Awards judges highlighted Beyond Finance's strong results in client satisfaction and long-term financial improvement. When surveyed, graduating clients rate their financial habits at an average of 5.9 before working with Beyond Finance, and 8.2 after graduating. Additionally, Beyond Finance maintains a Net Promoter Score of 80, up 10 points since 2023. This widely used metric measures customer loyalty and satisfaction by asking how likely customers are to recommend the company to others.

"At Beyond Finance, the Client Success team listens, cares, and helps clients feel understood during some of life's most stressful moments," said Vanessa Hering, EVP of strategy and operations. "By leading with empathy and providing solutions-driven support, our team builds trust and keeps clients focused on building lasting financial wellness. The recognition for our team reinforces the power of compassion in financial wellness."

Beyond Finance's approach includes integrated support from accredited financial therapists who lead weekly financial wellness webinars. A mobile app also lets clients track their progress, and a new Financial Wellness resource hub offers educational videos, budgeting guides, and other tools to support better financial habits.

One award program judge commented: "Beyond Finance stands out for its holistic approach to debt relief by addressing the psychological weight of financial struggle. Their integration of financial therapy and specialized empathy training for staff is truly innovative. Helping over one million clients while maintaining an eighty Net Promoter Score proves they deliver compassionate, life-changing results."

To learn more about the American Business Awards and view the full list of winners, please visit their website.

To learn more about Beyond Finance and how it supports clients on their journeys to financial freedom, visit https://www.beyondfinance.com/.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance, LLC, is the country's financial wellness and debt consolidation leader. In its commitment to providing clients with a personalized approach to move beyond debt — and toward lasting financial health — Beyond Finance provides simple and transparent solutions that help consumers lower their eligible monthly payments, reduce the impact of interest, and reach a debt-free life sooner. Through personalized debt consolidation solutions, free financial therapy sessions, and innovative tools, Beyond Finance equips clients to break the cycle of debt, build healthier financial habits, and achieve long-term financial freedom. Beyond Finance holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has been awarded with multiple recognitions for its commitment to clients: Organization of the Year – The Business Intelligence Group's Excellence in Customer Service Award, Gold Stevie Award for Outstanding Customer Service Department, Banking Tech Award – Financial Wellness Champion, Best In Biz Gold Award for top Customer Service Team, and 3 ConsumerAffairs' "Buyer's Choice Awards." Beyond Finance has offices in Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston. For more information, visit BeyondFinance.com.

About the American Business Awards®

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. — public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small — are eligible to submit nominations. Nicknamed the Stevie's for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

SOURCE Beyond Finance