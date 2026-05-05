Thanks, Mom! Turns Out "Do You Really Need That?" Was Financial Genius

New Survey Finds Mothers Are the Biggest Influence on How Americans Manage Money Today

CHICAGO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Mother's Day, a new national survey from Beyond Finance reveals that moms may be one of the most powerful financial influences in Americans' lives. The survey of 2,000 U.S. adults found mothers were named the number one influence on how Americans manage money today, nearly twice as often as dads (31% vs. 17%). From saving habits to budgeting discipline, in comparison to other caregivers, moms handled most of the day-to-day financial decisions in the household (41%) and were most often credited with teaching the practical money lessons many adults still rely on today.

Yet the findings also reveal a modern financial gap. While many Americans learned financial discipline and responsibility at home, fewer were taught newer wealth-building skills increasingly required in today's economy, such as investing, credit strategy, and openly talking about money.

Moms Built the Financial Foundation

Across specific money lessons, in comparison to other caregivers, mothers led in teaching:

Saving money regularly (42%)

Living within your means (45%)

Identifying wants vs. needs (44%)

Being generous / giving to others (45%)

Budgeting and tracking spending (40%)

"These results show that for many Americans, mom was the first financial coach," said Dr. Erika Rasure, chief financial wellness advisor at Beyond Finance. "The everyday lessons mothers taught like saving regularly, being practical, and knowing the difference between needs and wants still shape financial behavior decades later."

What Many Americans Wish They'd Learned More About Finances

While parents laid important financial foundations, many respondents said they wish they had learned more about modern money topics at home. The most wished for lessons were investing (32%), credit scores (30%), budgeting in real life (28%), debt management (26%), and saving for retirement (25%).

"Many families did an excellent job teaching caution, discipline, and responsibility," Dr. Rasure added. "But today's economy often requires another set of skills surrounding how to build wealth, manage credit wisely, and have open conversations about money without shame."

"Perhaps one of the most encouraging findings is that 33% of respondents want to teach the next generation to talk openly about money," continued Dr. Rasure. "That signals real progress. Many families once viewed the topic of money as private or even taboo, but younger generations increasingly understand that honest conversations can reduce shame, build confidence, and create stronger financial outcomes. They're not rejecting past lessons — they're expanding them."

A Mother's Day Reminder

This Mother's Day, the survey highlights a powerful truth: Some of the most lasting financial education doesn't come from classrooms or apps. It starts at home.

"Even simple lessons repeated over time can shape a lifetime of decisions," said Dr. Erika Rasure. "For many people, mom's voice still shows up every time they compare prices, skip impulse spending, or put money aside for a rainy day."

The survey was commissioned by Beyond Finance and conducted by QuestionPro among 2,001 U.S. adults in April 2026. Full results available upon request.

To learn more about Beyond Finance and how the company supports clients on their journeys to financial freedom, visit www.beyondfinance.com.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance is the country's financial wellness and debt consolidation leader. In its commitment to providing clients with a personalized approach to move beyond debt — and toward lasting financial health — Beyond Finance provides simple and transparent solutions that help consumers lower their eligible monthly payments, reduce the impact of interest, and reach a debt-free life sooner. Through personalized debt consolidation solutions, free financial therapy sessions, and innovative tools, Beyond Finance equips clients to break the cycle of debt, build healthier financial habits, and achieve long-term financial freedom. Beyond Finance holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has been awarded with multiple recognitions for its commitment to clients: Organization of the Year – The Business Intelligence Group's Excellence in Customer Service Award, Gold Stevie Award for Outstanding Customer Service Department, Banking Tech Award – Financial Wellness Champion, Best In Biz Gold Award for top Customer Service Team, and 3 ConsumerAffairs' "Buyer's Choice Awards." Beyond Finance has offices in Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston. For more information, visit BeyondFinance.com.

SOURCE Beyond Finance