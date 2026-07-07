Beyond K-Pop Spotlight: K-MUSIC NIGHT 2026 Celebrates Storytelling, Identity, and Cultural Exchange

Presented in celebration of America 250, K-Music Night features Korean American R&B artist John Park, beloved Korean singer-songwriters OKDAL & Yozoh, and Korean American indie rock artist Jeena

August 13 – 16, 2026, Korean Cultural Center New York Theater

(122 E. 32nd St., New York, NY 10016)

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY), co-presented with Korea Creative Content Agency New York (KOCCANY), is pleased to announce the return of K-Music Night, KCCNY's signature concert series dedicated to introducing the diversity and evolving sound of contemporary Korean music to New York audiences.

K-MUSIC NIGHT 2026 LINEUP VIDEO Speed Speed K-MUSIC NIGHT 2026 - OFFICIAL POSTER

Presented in celebration of America 250, K-Music Night 2026 offers an intimate portrait of Korean popular music beyond the global phenomenon of K-pop. This year's four-night series brings together artists working across soul, R&B, indie folk, acoustic pop, and singer-songwriter traditions, highlighting the lyrical sensitivity, emotional depth, and cross-cultural identity shaping Korean music today.

While K-pop has become one of the most visible cultural movements in the world, another side of Korean music has quietly resonated with generations of listeners: intimate storytelling, warm acoustic textures, and songs that give voice to everyday emotions. K-Music Night 2026 turns its focus toward this quieter, deeply human sensibility, inviting New York audiences to discover Korean music through close-up performances rooted in voice, language, and personal connection.

This year's lineup features John Park, a Korean American singer-songwriter and soul/R&B artist who first came to national attention in the United States as a Top 20 finalist on American Idol Season 9. Since then, Park has built a successful career in Korea, earning recognition for his soulful vocals, refined contemporary sound, and musical sensibility that bridges Korean and American influences. His participation is especially meaningful in a year that invites reflection on American identity, diaspora, and the cultural exchange between Korea and the United States.

Joining the series are OKDAL and Yozoh, two of Korea's most beloved indie singer-songwriters. Known for their intimate songwriting, understated warmth, and deeply relatable stories drawn from everyday life, they have become defining voices in Korea's acoustic and indie music scenes. Their songs have offered comfort, companionship, and quiet encouragement to listeners across generations, creating music that feels less like performance and more like conversation.

The lineup also includes Jeena, a Seoul-born, Los Angeles-based Korean American indie rock artist whose music explores ambition, identity, and belonging through vulnerable storytelling, soaring vocals, and guitar-driven energy. With recent support from platforms including Spotify Fresh Finds and VEVO DSCVR Pop, Jeena represents a new generation of Korean diasporic artists shaping their own place within the broader contemporary music landscape.

Taking place inside KCCNY's 172-seat theater in Midtown Manhattan, K-Music Night 2026 marks a shift from the high-energy outdoor concert format of previous editions toward a more intimate listening experience. The setting will allow audiences to encounter each artist's voice, lyrics, and stories up close, creating a shared space for musical exchange across language, culture, and generation.

In a year marking the 250th anniversary of the United States, K-Music Night 2026 places a special focus on Korean American cultural identity and the ongoing exchange between Korea and the United States. Presented in New York, home to one of the country's most vibrant Korean American communities, the series reflects how music can carry stories of migration, belonging, memory, and connection across borders.

Since its launch, K-Music Night has grown into one of KCCNY's representative music programs, introducing New York audiences to a wide spectrum of Korean contemporary music. Previous editions have featured acclaimed artists across Korea's indie, rock, and crossover scenes, including Kim Chang Wan Band, Jannabi, TOUCHED, and Crying Nut, reflecting the richness and diversity of Korean music beyond mainstream trends.

Through intimate live performances and lyrical storytelling, K-Music Night 2026 seeks to create a meaningful musical dialogue between Korean artists and New York audiences while further positioning Korean contemporary music within the broader international live music landscape.

Admission is free and open to the public. Advance registration is required, and attendees will be selected by lottery due to limited capacity. Select performances will also be livestreamed through the Korean Cultural Center New York's YouTube channel. For more information, visit www.koreanculture.org and follow @kccny on instagram.

Artist Bios

John Park (@johnparkgram)

John Park is an R&B solo artist who has built a distinctive musical world of his own. He is known for a string of hit songs, including "Thought of You," "Falling," "Childlike," and "Like a Dream." With his rich, deep vocals and soulful groove, he continues to connect with listeners through music that is both emotional and refined. Beyond music, he has also showcased his versatility as an entertainer through various TV and radio programs, winning audiences over with his warm and witty personality.

He first gained recognition as a Top 20 finalist on the ninth season of American Idol before becoming the runner-up on Superstar K2 in 2010. Since then, he has moved far beyond his beginnings on television audition programs, establishing a lasting career as a recording artist and expanding his musical range across R&B, soul, pop, and singer-songwriter styles. His journey between the United States and Korea has also shaped him into a distinctive artist connecting Korean and American cultures.

OKDAL (@okdal_official)

OKDAL sings warm melodies that comfort the everyday worries of life. Comprised of Kim Yoonju and Park Sejin, OKDAL is a female duo whose heartfelt music has touched listeners with its warmth, empathy, and quiet sense of consolation.

Since officially beginning their career with the release of their first full-length album, 28, in 2011, OKDAL has continued to receive love for songs such as "Good Job Today," "No Benefit," and "Hardcore Life," which blend honest messages, humor, and sincere encouragement.

Beyond music, the duo has connected with audiences through various creative outlets, including radio hosting and essay writing. With their gentle yet deeply resonant voice, OKDAL has established themselves as artists who offer small but meaningful comfort to those worn down by everyday life.

Yozoh (@official_yozoh)

Yozoh offers more than melody — her work reflects a warm, contemplative way of looking at life. Moving fluidly between music and literature, she is an artist who records the world in her own distinctive language.

Beloved for her emotive voice and delicate lyrics, Yozoh is a singer-songwriter who is also active as a writer and the owner of an independent bookstore. Since her debut in 2007, she has drawn attention with songs such as "I Like You" and "We Lie Still Like Lines," which capture her uniquely intimate and introspective sensibility.

Beyond music, Yozoh has continued to expand her creative world through essays and fiction. With a gentle eye toward everyday life and the inner self, she continues to create work that naturally connects music, literature, and life.

Jeena (@jeenacity)

Jeena is a Seoul-born, Los Angeles-based Korean American indie rock artist emerging as a rising voice in the genre. Blending vulnerable storytelling, soaring vocals, and guitar-driven energy, her music explores themes of ambition, identity, and belonging.

Her recent work includes collaborations with Josh Taylor and J Tyler Johnson of half•alive. Jeena has received support from Spotify Fresh Finds and VEVO DSCVR Pop while building an audience of more than 50,000 followers across social platforms. Recent performances include support dates with Culture Wars and Valley Boy, sold-out headline shows in Los Angeles, and just headlined her first New York City show.

About the Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY)

The KCCNY is a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea inaugurated in 1979 to establish and promote Korean culture in New York. We provide diverse cultural and artistic activities including gallery exhibitions, performing arts programs, film festivals, educational workshops, and more, offering a place of experience and learning. With its new location at 122 E 32nd Street in New York City, KCCNY provides a newly expanded platform to operate as a cultural hub in the heart of the city near Manhattan's Koreatown.

About the Korea Creative Content Agency New York (KOCCANY)

KOCCA is a public organization established in 2009 to promote the Korean content industry. KOCCA established a branch office KOCCANY, in Manhattan, New York, in October 2024.

KOCCANY's primary goal is to foster cultural exchange between the United States and South Korea, with a focus on K-Content. KOCCANY will organize and host a variety of events across the U.S., including exhibitions, forums, seminars, exchange programs, and performances related to K-Content and Korean culture.

Download promotional materials: Promotional Materials_K-Music Night 2026

Press/Media Contact: Hyo Han, [email protected]

SOURCE Korean Cultural Center New York