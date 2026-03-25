Issued on behalf of Starfighters Space

USA News Group News Commentary

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global defense landscape is moving through a massive structural shift, and the old guard is struggling to keep up. Last year, world military spending hit a record $2.7 trillion, with the industry's top-100 players generating $922 billion in revenue[1]. The real catalyst here is a total overhaul of federal procurement that now favors speed, modularity, and direct access for agile suppliers[2]. This environment was practically built for a specific tier of innovators: Starfighters Space (NYSE-A: FJET), Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR), AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV), Velo3D (NASDAQ: VELO), and AgEagle Aerial Systems (dba EagleNXT) (NYSE-A: UAVS) represent a convergent tier of innovators built specifically for this operating environment.

Institutional players are already positioning for asymmetric upside as this trend accelerates through the decade. Analysts at BNN Bloomberg have identified unmanned and autonomous systems as the critical investment priority for 2026 across every operational theatre[2]. By moving toward faster contracting and pivotal modular architectures, the defense sector is creating a massive opening for specialized firms that can deliver scalable results without the baggage of legacy procurement timelines.

Starfighters Space (NYSE-A: FJET) recently announced a strategic partnership with Mu-G Technologies to pursue microgravity flight missions for NASA, academic institutions, and commercial research customers across the United States and Canada. Microgravity flights work by flying a parabolic arc, which generates roughly 20 to 25 seconds of reduced gravity per pass. That gives researchers a real-world, low-cost way to test hardware and technology before committing to an orbital mission. The collaboration pairs Starfighters' high-performance flight operations with Mu-GTech's expertise in parabolic flight execution and payload integration, and follows a NASA Flight Opportunities notice seeking potential providers of exactly this type of service.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to expanding the ways we deploy our high-performance aircraft to serve growing aerospace and space technology markets," said Tim Franta, Chief Executive Officer of Starfighters. "By combining our operational capabilities with Mu-GTech's parabolic flight expertise, we are positioning Starfighters to support increased demand for reliable microgravity testing."

The company also recently announced an expansion of its operations at Midland International Air & Space Port in Texas, relocating aircraft, engines, and support equipment to increase mission cadence and geographic reach. From Midland, Starfighters can access nine locations across the U.S. Southwest, including spaceports, Air Force bases, and test ranges in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Nevada, Utah, and California. The company currently reports four F-104 aircraft and 14 engines at the Midland site, with that number expected to double within 18 months. The Midland hub also supports Starfighters' partnership with the Midland Development Corporation on high-speed corridor initiatives for supersonic flight over land.

In parallel, Starfighters is moving forward to Critical Design Review on its STARLAUNCH 1 air-launch rocket program. That step follows completed subsonic and supersonic wind tunnel testing at the Florida Center for Advanced Aero-Propulsion, which confirmed clean vehicle separation at Mach 0.85 and Mach 1.3 with no adverse aerodynamic interactions observed.

Starfighters operates the only commercial fleet in the free world capable of carrying underwing test payloads at sustained speeds above Mach 2, more than 1,500 miles per hour. Headquartered at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida alongside tenants like SpaceX and Blue Origin, the company positions itself as one of the most flexible and cost-effective options in aerospace testing and air-launch services, targeting both government contracts and the growing commercial space sector.

In other industry developments:

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) received a major federal endorsement as the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration selected its partners in Texas, Florida, and New York to participate in the White House's eVTOL Integration Pilot Program, opening a regulatory pathway for early Midnight aircraft operations in those states as soon as the second half of 2026. The program represents the first formal federal framework for commercializing a new category of aircraft in nearly 80 years.

"This is the clearest sign yet from the White House, the FAA and the DOT that bringing air taxis to market in the United States is a real priority," said Adam Goldstein, founder and CEO of Archer. "We appreciate Secretary Duffy and Administrator Bedford's leadership and are excited to bring Midnight to the skies of some of America's largest cities."

Archer's Midnight aircraft is designed to carry up to four passengers with 12 total engines and propellers, targeting airliner-level safety redundancy while cutting 60-to-90-minute ground trips to brief electric flights. The eIPP selection also advances Archer's positioning for air taxi operations in Los Angeles ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) expanded its manufacturing footprint with the acquisition of Empirical Systems Aerospace, Inc. (ESAero), a San Luis Obispo-based producer of unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility platforms, in a transaction valued at approximately $200 million consisting of roughly $160 million in stock with the remainder in cash. ESAero brings AS9100-certified manufacturing across more than 130,000 sq. ft. of design, prototyping, and production facilities, with deep expertise in electric and hybrid propulsion systems.

"ESAero brings an impressive agility in moving from design to manufacturing, which will accelerate AV's ability to bridge the gap between conceptual design and manufacturing execution," said Wahid Nawabi, Chairman, President, and CEO at AeroVironment. "ESAero's capabilities are vital to addressing the urgent demands of a fast-growing defense tech market, where emerging needs are driving next-generation innovation and product development."

The acquisition follows AeroVironment's $4.1 billion purchase of BlueHalo in May 2025, marking the company's second major transaction in under a year and reinforcing its strategy to integrate specialized innovation hubs across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. ESAero will operate as a subsidiary reporting into AeroVironment's Precision Strike and Defense Systems group under the Loitering Munition Systems business unit, and the deal is expected to be accretive to adjusted EBITDA in its first year.

Velo3D (NASDAQ: VELO) demonstrated its Rapid Production Solutions capability by producing IN718 microtube heat exchanger headers for aviation company Intergalactic, moving the program from design to printed parts in just a couple of weeks on the Sapphire XC platform. The components, intended for a cabin air heat exchanger assembly on a mass-produced commercial aircraft, feature complex large-radius geometries and low-angle transitions that legacy laser-powder-bed-fusion systems cannot reliably produce.

"Customers with aggressive program timelines rely on Rapid Production Solutions to get hardware fast without redesign and without lengthy development cycles," said Michelle Sidwell, Chief Revenue Officer of Velo3D. "RPS embodies Velo3D's mission to remove friction from innovation and give our customers a true competitive edge."

The production Technical Data Package established through this program enables identical parts to be manufactured across any validated Sapphire or Sapphire XC system, laying the groundwork for a distributed, scalable supply chain architecture. Velo3D's ability to compress aerospace development timelines without design compromise reinforces its positioning in the growing market for on-demand metal additive manufacturing.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (dba EagleNXT) (NYSE-A: UAVS) announced a strategic investment in Aerodrome Group Ltd., an Israel-based developer of precision loitering munitions specializing in target-discriminating technologies at the intersection of autonomy and next-generation aerial warfare. The transaction includes a reserved right for EagleNXT to establish a U.S.-based joint venture with Aerodrome, subject to mutual agreement and regulatory approvals.

"Aerodrome Group's advanced work in autonomous loitering munitions is helping shape the reality of modern UAS tactics and precision operations," said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT. "This strategic investment shows our commitment to expanding access to transformative technologies that enhance security and operational effectiveness for our defense forces."

The investment builds on EagleNXT's existing portfolio of platforms trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, and environmental monitoring, which has accumulated more than one million flights globally. By gaining access to Aerodrome's autonomous precision strike expertise, EagleNXT is extending its capabilities into the high-growth loitering munitions segment while fostering bilateral collaboration between U.S. and Israeli defense innovators.

Article Source: usanewsgroup.com

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