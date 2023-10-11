Beyond Logistics: OPLOG CEO Halit Develioglu Navigates through Scalability and Value-Driven Entrepreneurship at Sifted Summit

LEIGHTON BUZZARD, England , Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After its appearance at ECOM London, OPLOG, an omnichannel fulfillment provider, participated in Sifted Summit, a pinnacle of European startup events that magnetizes a diverse audience of startups and scale-ups, all pursuing the spark to innovate and reinvigorate their ventures. Halit Develioglu, OPLOG's Founder and CEO, took the stage during the fervently discussed panel, 'Scaling Sensibly: Balancing Profit vs Values,' and peeled back the curtain to reveal the well-honed strategies and philosophies that have propelled OPLOG to commercial success, sustaining its trajectory through nine bootstrapped years.

OPLOG Founder and CEO Halit Develioglu at Sifted Summit

Your mission should define your existence

Develioglu, a second-time founder with 17 years of industry know-how, emphasized the critical role defining a mission holds for startups. "Your mission isn't just a tagline for your pitch deck or website. It should be set on a higher level, remaining unshaken in daily operations, serving a larger purpose, and defining your existence. Every problem you solve should bring you closer to your mission. Each product iteration or offering should contribute to it. It should represent what your team works for and what your company consistently strives to achieve."

Sharing the stage with other successful entrepreneurs, including Alexandre Mars and Iana Dimitrova, the panelists underscored the pivotal role of sustainable growth and the imperative of aligning expansion with a company's core values. Develioglu spotlighted the crucial differentiation between adopting pre-existing company values and crafting ones that genuinely reflect the beliefs of the founder. "Adherence to core values is fundamental in your people organization modeling, but it's paramount that these values are unique and not merely lifted from elsewhere – they must reflect what you, as a founder, staunchly believe in."

Exceptional products aren't born in isolation

In the startup ecosystem, where nearly 90% of businesses falter within their first year, insights into navigating through diverse macroeconomic conditions while scaling are invaluable. Thus, as the panel peeled back layers on this topic, Develioglu shone light on OPLOG's ascent, "Throughout our nine bootstrapped years, we listened to customers, the market, competitors—quite literally everyone. The feedback we garnered was actively applied, informing our product iterations, determining warehouse locales, and shaping overall strategy. It paved the way for developing TARQAN, our proprietary fulfillment robot, and played a pivotal role in securing €11M in funding, which robustly propelled our global expansion."

On its way to Berlin: OPLOG's Journey to Seamless Europe

As Develioglu reflected on the Sifted Summit's vibrant, interactive, and collaborative ethos, he invited people to join them at their forthcoming engagement at Seamless Europe. "I thank Sifted Summit for this exquisite organization and the amazing opportunity to be part of it. The collective wisdom and learnings we've accumulated from other innovators in the space are truly priceless," he expressed. Anticipation builds as OPLOG gears up to unveil another tech-enabled warehouse in Germany by year's end. "We look forward to crossing paths with you all at Seamless Europe."

About OPLOG

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the Netherlands, OPLOG is a leading tech-enabled omnichannel fulfillment company with state-of-the-art warehouses in Turkey, the UK, and the USA. OPLOG's tech-enabled fulfillment service, powered by its proprietary software and cutting-edge fulfillment robot TARQAN, enhances the operations of hundreds of B2C and B2B businesses such as SONY, Atomy, Tupperware, Rossmann, and Herbalife, by providing faster and high-quality fulfillment services.

Having raised €11M in funding and employing over 300 staff, including 100 engineers and developers, OPLOG continues to push the boundaries in providing exemplary, tech-enabled fulfillment services on a global scale.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2243161/OPLOG.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054319/OPLOG_Logo.jpg

SOURCE OPLOG