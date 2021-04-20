Beyond Pricing Rebrands to Beyond, Helping Short-Term Rental Owners and Property Managers Gain More Revenue and Transform Their Business with Dynamic Pricing, Market Insights, Direct Booking Sites and Online Travel Agency Syncing

Beyond's platform reflects what the short-term rental ecosystem needs: enterprise-grade technology that's simple to use Tweet this

Beyond was founded in 2013 to help short-term rental owners and managers unlock the value of their properties, as the industry's pricing model at that time was static and antiquated. Missing was a data-driven approach to pricing short-term rentals and software to assist with decision-making that had long been standard for hotels and airlines. With its introduction of Dynamic Pricing, the company recognized that its customer's needs went beyond pricing—they needed insights and analytics, distribution and demand capture—the essential tools to keep up with the speed of today's business.

Never before has the importance of revenue management been as critical as it is today for short-term rental property owners and managers. Travelers are driven by great value and choice amenities. And short-term rental owners and managers are kept up at night by a slew of challenges—logistically, functionally, legislatively, just to name a few. These short-term rental owners and managers need sophisticated technological tools and systems that enable them to compete not only with the Airbnb down the street but also with the global hotel brands. Beyond's platform reflects what the future of the short-term rental ecosystem needs: enterprise-grade technology to solve complex problems that's simple to use and provides a delightful experience.

Today, thousands of property owners and managers rely on Beyond to help them get, grow, and keep revenue. It supports more than 340,000 listings in more than 7,500 cities worldwide and has enabled billions in global booking volume.

"Beyond has been our trusted partner for many years, empowering us to be proactive with our rates, rather than reactive. In fact, we've achieved a 15 percent increase in revenue," said Nicki Blankenship, revenue manager at Southern Vacation Rentals. "As this industry has grown rapidly, Beyond has enabled us to meet and exceed the expectations of our clients. It's exciting to see this next step in the evolution of Beyond and how it has continually met changing market and consumer demands through its platform and market guidance."

The short-term rental market has experienced significant growth, currently at $100 billion dollars annually, and growing. Over the last five years, it has grown significantly compared with other sectors of the travel industry. And, with investment into the short-term rental industry flowing in--further strengthened by Airbnb's IPO, the market has fundamentally and permanently expanded, positioning short-term rentals as a formidable force in travel.

"We're really excited about this change," said Talia Goldberg, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "When we evaluated Beyond as an investment, we felt that the company was on the right track. The short-term rental space is thriving right now. Beyond's focus on creating and innovating valuable tools that are supported by excellent customer service is setting them apart from the rest of the pack. As entrepreneurs and small businesses around the world continue to adopt the tools in Beyond's revenue management platform, they will undoubtedly see their businesses grow."

About Beyond

Beyond is a complete revenue management solution for short-term rental managers and owners to get, grow, and keep revenue. Our easy-to-use platform includes a dynamic, demand-driven pricing tool with extensive market data that pairs with OTA distribution and a best-in-class booking engine.

We've helped thousands of property managers and property owners like Island Realty, Royal American Beach Getaways, and Coquet Cottages, get the most out of their listings. To date, we have supported over 340,000 properties in more than 7,500 cities worldwide.

Founded in 2013, Beyond is headquartered in San Francisco. To learn more, visit beyondpricing.com

SOURCE Beyond