Beyond Software: How Industry Expertise Drives Better Business Outcomes

Casey J. Holyk, Vice President of Client Development, 12th Tech, Explains Why Industry Knowledge Matters in Floor Plan Lending Technology

PORTLAND, Ore., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology plays an essential role in audit and risk management, but its real value is defined by how well it reflects the realities of the industry it supports. Floor plan lending is complex, and no two portfolios look exactly the same. Dealer behavior, inventory sources, asset types, and operational constraints vary widely, which means effective technology must be built with those nuances in mind.

This is where the distinction between a software provider and a true technology partner becomes clear. A partner with deep industry understanding can contribute more than tools. They can provide perspective, guidance, and ideas shaped by real world experience. That insight allows technology to support smarter workflows, better portfolio visibility, and more proactive risk management rather than simply documenting outcomes after the fact.

The most effective platforms are developed alongside lenders, auditors, and dealers, informed by how work actually gets done. They evolve as the industry evolves, introducing new ways to capture and validate data, streamline reviews, and connect field activity to portfolio oversight without adding unnecessary complexity.

Equally important is having a partner who is willing to challenge existing processes. Sometimes progress comes from efficiency gains, but often it comes from rethinking long standing approaches and finding better ways to manage inventory, exceptions, and onboarding at scale. That kind of innovation requires both technical capability and a deep understanding of the business behind it.

As lenders and dealers continue to face pressure to do more with fewer resources, the role of technology becomes increasingly strategic. The right partner helps organizations adapt, improve confidence, and operate with greater clarity in changing conditions. In my experience, those partnerships are built not just on software, but on trust, collaboration, and a shared understanding of the industry.

That is the difference industry focused technology can make and why choosing the right partner matters.

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SOURCE 12th Tech Inc.