Beyond Tech: The Hidden Winners of the AI Energy Boom

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USANewsGroup.com News Commentary – President Trump's directive to quadruple nuclear capacity[1] is currently colliding with a projection that AI data center consumption could double by 2026[2]. This creates a friction point where utilities are seeking to plug critical gaps in baseload generation before any grid failures, putting a massive spotlight on the domestic value chain represented by Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (OTC: SVIIF), Centrus Energy (NYSE: LEU), Constellation Energy (NASAQ: CEG), NexGen Energy (NYSE: NXE) (TSX: NXE), and NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR).

The timing is pivotal because analysts are tracking a structural supply deficit heading into 2026[3]; mine production does not appear to be keeping up with these aggressive reactor requirements. When you factor in the Department of Energy allocating $2.7 billion to expand domestic enrichment[4], it becomes apparent that sovereign resource control is now a primary investment thesis driving this cycle.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (OTC: SVIIF) a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) recently announced a pending merger with uranium miner Eagle Energy Metals, a next-generation nuclear energy company. The two companies announced this week that the SEC has declared its registration statement effective, clearing a key regulatory hurdle for its NASDAQ listing under the ticker NUCL. The company's shareholder meeting is scheduled for February 23, 2026, where investors will vote on the business combination. Notably, Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (OTC: SVIIF) is led by the same SPAC team that brought NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) public in 2022.

The registration approval follows Eagle Energy Metals' recent engagement with BBA USA Inc., a consulting firm tasked with designing a drilling campaign at the Aurora Uranium Project to support a Pre-Feasibility Study. Eagle Energy holds rights to what it describes as the largest open pit-constrained, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States. The Aurora deposit sits on the Oregon-Nevada border with 32.75 million pounds of indicated uranium and 4.98 million pounds inferred, based on over 500 drill holes.

"We're seeing sustained demand for nuclear power translate into real demand for uranium, particularly for projects located in the U.S.," said Mark Mukhija, CEO of Eagle Energy Metals. "Advancing Aurora with BBA is about making sure this asset is ready to meet that demand as the market continues to tighten."

President Trump recently signed four executive orders aimed at removing regulatory barriers and quadrupling U.S. nuclear power over the next 25 years, while invoking the Defense Production Act to secure domestic uranium supply.

Meanwhile, electricity demand is accelerating as AI, quantum computing, and cryptocurrency operations strain global grids. Meta recently announced plans to build a $10 billion AI data center in Louisiana powered by nuclear energy from Constellation Energy, while Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle, and Nvidia have struck major deals to power their operations with nuclear.

Beyond uranium, Eagle Energy Metals also holds rights to Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology. The company is advancing its asset as domestic uranium supply becomes increasingly prioritized.

Centrus Energy (NYSE: LEU) has been awarded $900 million by the U.S. Department of Energy to expand its uranium enrichment facility in Piketon, Ohio, including commercial-scale production of High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU). The company indicated that the project is expected to support thousands of American jobs, including 1,000 construction jobs and 300 new operating positions in Ohio, with the first new capacity expected to come online in 2029.

"This award represents a historic commitment to revitalizing America's nuclear fuel supply chain and reclaiming American nuclear leadership on the global stage," said Amir Vexler, CEO of Centrus Energy. "This award will catalyze additional private investment and supports the prospect of further expansion as the market continues to grow. Uranium enrichment in Ohio has a big future, and this is just the beginning."

Centrus Energy has already announced that it has secured $2.3 billion in LEU purchase commitments from utilities and raised more than $1.2 billion in private capital via convertible note transactions to support its expansion plans. The total task order contract value with all options included reaches $1.07 billion, with up to $170 million in additional options to produce and deliver HALEU to the Department.

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) has completed its acquisition of Calpine Corporation from Energy Capital Partners, reportedly creating the nation's largest producer of electricity with 55 gigawatts of capacity. The combined organization unites Constellation Energy's zero-emission nuclear fleet with Calpine's natural gas and geothermal generation to serve more than 2.5 million retail and business customers nationwide.

"This isn't just about two great companies coming together – it's about strengthening America's future," said Joe Dominguez, CEO of Constellation Energy. "By uniting Constellation and Calpine, we're providing the reliable, clean energy that keeps our communities strong, our businesses competitive and our nation secure."

Constellation Energy indicated that the acquisition strengthens its footprint in high-demand regions including Texas and California while maintaining significant operations in Illinois, Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania. With its expanded platform, the company indicated that it is positioned to scale new clean technologies including advanced nuclear, geothermal, carbon capture and sequestration, and long-duration storage.

NexGen Energy (NYSE: NXE) (TSX: NXE) has announced the expansion of its high-grade subdomain at Patterson Corridor East, with the primary high-grade zone growing 23% in vertical extent from 335 m to 412 m across 210 m of strike length. The overall mineralized footprint expanded to 700 m vertical extent and 620 m strike length, with 67 of 102 drill holes returning mineralization including 17 intersecting off-scale readings.

"The 2025 drill program has rapidly advanced this new discovery, while underscoring the tremendous prospectivity of NexGen's 100% owned dominant land holdings which is driving the expanded activity in 2026," said Leigh Curyer, CEO of NexGen Energy. "The NexGen team is laser focused on concluding the final Federal permitting and licensing for the Rook I Project and immediately advancing through construction into production whilst simultaneously advancing the exciting PCE discovery and other high priority targets."

NexGen Energy has announced that it has commenced a 45,500-meter 2026 exploration program, with 42,000 m of diamond drilling at PCE representing the largest program conducted at the discovery to date. The company will also conduct inaugural drilling at its 100% owned SW3 property with 3,500 m targeting high-priority greenfield areas in the southwest Athabasca Basin.

NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) announced that it has released study results from a techno-economic assessment conducted in collaboration with Oak Ridge National Laboratory demonstrating that its small modular reactor technology can profitably and reliably power commercial chemical plants. The two-year study found that a 12-NPM plant configuration is the most profitable, while a minimum 4-NPM configuration combined with boilers can meet all chemical plant requirements.

"As the first and only SMR to have our designs certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), NuScale continues to lead in the development of new technologies to provide process heat and electricity," said Dr. José Reyes, Co-founder and CTO of NuScale Power. "Delivering high-temperature steam with NuScale's scalable architecture provides industrial users with unparalleled flexibility that can be integrated into their processes and offers a promising new path for them to explore."

The study reportedly demonstrated that the NuScale integrated energy system could meet chemical plant requirements of 1.3 million kg/h of process steam at 400°C while also providing 73 MW of electric power. NuScale Power remains the only SMR provider with NRC-certified designs, positioning it to serve diverse customers across electrical generation, data centers, desalination, and hydrogen production.

