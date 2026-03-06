Strategically Minded Miners Targeting the Metals the World Cannot Build Without

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USANewsGroup.com — The copper deficit everyone warned about is here. S&P Global projects the world will be short 8 million tonnes of copper by 2030, and the International Energy Agency says demand is climbing 6% a year as EVs, power grids, and data centres consume more metal than mines can deliver[1][2]. Rare earths and nickel face the same squeeze. The United States is 100% import-dependent on rare earth elements and more than half-dependent on foreign nickel, according to the U.S. Geological Survey[3]. That is not a forecast. That is the situation right now. GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Sterling Metals (TSXV: SAG) (OTCQB: SAGGF), NexMetals Mining (TSXV: NEXM) (NASDAQ: NEXM), XXIX Metal (TSXV: XXIX) (OTCQB: QCCUF), and Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML) are advancing copper, nickel, gold, and rare earth projects across proven mining districts in Canada, Botswana, and Greenland.

Canada and the United States are responding with billions in public funding[4], but government money does not dig holes or pour copper anodes. The companies doing the actual exploration and development work are where the leverage sits for investors looking at the critical minerals space.

GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) filed an independent NI 43-101 technical report for its district-scale Magno Polymetallic Project in the Cassiar region of northwestern British Columbia. The report, prepared by independent Qualified Person James Turner, P.Geo., validates a large intrusion-related hydrothermal system spanning approximately 37,204 hectares, with stacked deposit environments including copper-gold, silver-lead-zinc, tungsten-skarn, and critical mineral mineralization. Grab samples from exploration programs returned up to 2,370 g/t silver, greater than 20% lead, and 19.25% zinc from the Magno and D Zones, with 45 of 357 samples exceeding 100 g/t silver.

"The filing of the Magno NI 43-101 technical report represents an important step in advancing one of the most prospective polymetallic projects in the Cassiar district," said Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven. "Our recent exploration results, including exceptional silver-lead-zinc grades and significant indium enrichment, highlight the district-scale potential of the property."

Sampling at Magno returned indium values up to 334 ppm associated with sphalerite, the highest recorded concentration in the Cassiar District and a significant indicator of critical mineral potential. Indium is used in semiconductor and solar panel manufacturing, and tightening global supply has elevated its strategic importance across North American and European markets. Tungsten mineralization was also widespread across the property, with 32 samples returning values above 1,000 ppm and a peak of 6,550 ppm at Vines Lake, with consistent values of 500 to 5,000 ppm tungsten at the Kuhn and Dead Goat targets supporting the presence of a robust tungsten-skarn system.

GoldHaven is advancing a $2.0 million flow-through private placement to fund 2026 exploration at Magno, including 3D geological modelling, drill target refinement, and permitting for an initial drill program designed to test the scale and vertical extent of the mineralizing system across several priority zones within the property. The planned program will evaluate porphyry, carbonate replacement silver-lead-zinc, tungsten-skarn, and critical mineral targets identified through the company's integrated interpretation of structural, geochemical, and geophysical datasets. GoldHaven's broader portfolio includes the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil, a drill-ready gold target with a 6-kilometre strike of anomalous gold in soil, and three critical mineral projects in Brazil totalling 123,900 hectares. Property-wide geological mapping at Magno supports the interpretation of a classic porphyry-related metal zonation pattern with strong structural controls, and the company believes Magno has the potential to host a large polymetallic system comparable to other mineralized districts within the Cassiar region.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Sterling Metals (TSXV: SAG) (OTCQB: SAGGF) reported a major discovery in the first drill hole of its 2026 program at the Soo Copper Project near Sault Ste Marie, Ontario. Drillhole SC-26-01 intersected a greater than 400-metre zone of felsic porphyry stock hosting widespread copper and molybdenum sulphide mineralization with potassic alteration. The blind porphyry stock was discovered approximately 1.5 kilometres from the MEPS Discovery zone, which includes 265.5 metres of 1.05% CuEq in discovery hole MEPS-25-02.

"The discovery of a source porphyry stock that hosts widespread potassic alteration and copper mineralization, including bornite, so quickly into the winter program is an incredible early result," said Neil O'Brien, Chief Geologist of Sterling Metals. "It validates both our contention of there being a giant porphyry copper complex underlying a significant area of the Soo Project but also that our exploration targeting approach is right."

The porphyry stock is composed of granite porphyry to quartz monzonite porphyry, compositions common to major porphyry copper systems worldwide. Copper is present as chalcopyrite and bornite disseminations, with molybdenite within quartz veins. The discovery confirms a giant porphyry copper system across a 7-kilometre by 3-kilometre corridor of surface showings and drill holes, located off the Trans-Canada Highway only 70 kilometres north of Sault Ste Marie.

NexMetals Mining (TSXV: NEXM) (NASDAQ: NEXM) reported high-grade copper-nickel drill results from its ongoing surface drilling program targeting the emerging Selebi Main Flexure Zone in Botswana. Drill hole SMD-25-205 intersected 11.05 metres grading 7.31% CuEq, including 5.75 metres of 8.73% CuEq, while hole SMD-25-203 confirmed mineralization 685 metres beyond the current Selebi Main Mineral Resource Estimate.

"The Selebi camp continues to deliver both scale and grade," said Sean Whiteford, CEO of NexMetals Mining. "The identification of a Flexure Zone at Selebi Main, supported by strong BHEM conductors, provides a clear target for resource expansion. With step out holes over 685m from the current Selebi Main resource and wide intercepts of high-grade massive sulphides, the 2026 resource expansion program is off to a tremendous start."

The company has completed 15,540 metres across seven completed holes as part of the Selebi Main surface drilling program, with three additional holes currently in progress. All 2025 drill holes reported to date have intersected mineralization at significant distances outside the current resource boundary, confirming the presence of an emerging Flexure Zone where the mineralized system changes orientation and extends both down-dip and down-plunge from the existing Selebi Main resource.

XXIX Metal (TSXV: XXIX) (OTCQB: QCCUF) reported initial drill results from the Cooke Zone , located approximately 2 kilometres east of the company's envisioned Opemiska open pit in Quebec's Chibougamau district. Hole COR-25-38 returned 3.63 g/t gold, 3.50 g/t silver and 0.27% copper over 6.40 metres from 61.2 metres, with mineralization interpreted as two parallel shear-hosted zones carrying gold-bearing veins and veinlets.

"These first holes at Cooke validate the opportunity to add high-value, near-surface ounces and copper to the broader Opemiska story," said Guy Le Bel, CEO of XXIX Metal. "Cooke is a past-producing area with clear room for growth. We're encouraged by the consistency of encountering two parallel zones and we plan to follow up with tighter-spaced drilling to advance Cooke toward a maiden resource."

Cooke is a past-producing mine with no current NI 43-101 resource, making it a growth opportunity within the broader Opemiska district. The company expanded its initial drill program to target approximately 10,000 metres across the Cooke and Saddle zones, with results supporting the potential for Cooke to emerge as a satellite deposit capable of providing incremental mill feed to the Opemiska development concept.

Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML) announced its strongest rare earth assay results to date from a resampling program at the Hill Deposit within its flagship Tanbreez Heavy REE Project in Greenland. Thirty-three drill intercepts from the Hill Deposit returned grades up to 0.94% TREO, with a weighted average of 0.44% TREO+Y and 24.1% heavy rare earth oxide content across 1,014 samples from the 2010 drilling campaign.

"The Company is very encouraged by the results of the Hill Zone Deposit resampling program, which provides strong validation of the historical 2010 drilling dataset," said Tony Sage, CEO of Critical Metals Corp. "The strong repeatability and high correlation between the original and repeat assays confirm TREO grades within a tight 2 to 5% precision range, underscoring the robustness of the rare earth mineralization previously reported for the Hill Zone Deposit."

The resampling program also returned elevated zirconium oxide values ranging from 1.04% to 3.81% and gallium oxide from 87 to 117 ppm, expanding the elemental dataset and supporting the multi-element economic potential of the deposit. Priority infill resource drilling is planned for the 2026 field season as the company progresses technical studies and advances development discussions at Tanbreez, one of the world's largest known heavy rare earth deposits.

