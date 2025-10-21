Beyond the bench: The advantages of GMP over USP compounding in early phase development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

News provided by

Xtalks

Oct 21, 2025, 08:30 ET

In this free webinar, gain insights about the differences between GMP and USP compounding in research. Attendees will learn that although USP can support certain research needs, it falls short when robust data integrity, reproducibility and regulatory compliance are required, particularly in early phase clinical trials. The featured speakers will share real-world case studies, where USP-based approaches missed critical analytical insights, and how GMP could have changed the outcome. Attendees will learn about optimized GMP facility design, including key considerations that support quality, compliance and operational efficiency, including: cleanroom design & workflow segregation; environmental monitoring systems; quality assurance integration; QC laboratory collaboration; equipment calibration and integration.

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to early phase research, the way a product is formulated and manufactured can significantly impact not just the quality of the data but the success of the study itself. Many researchers and sponsors default to USP-based compounding due to speed or familiarity, without realizing the risks this introduces in terms of consistency, regulatory compliance and analytical depth. As regulatory expectations increase and the push for translational fidelity grows, the choice between USP compounding and GMP manufacturing becomes more than just a technical decision; it's a strategic one.

Continue Reading
www.iconplc.com
www.iconplc.com

In this webinar, the featured speakers will explore the critical differences between these two approaches and why starting with GMP, even in early phase development, can save both time and resources downstream.

Register for this webinar to learn about the advantages of GMP over USP in early phase development.

Join experts from ICON, Mindy Findlay, Research Pharmacy Manager; Corey Ohnmacht, PhD, Director of Bioanalytical and Quality Control Lab Services; and Jeffrey Hinchey, PharmD, Senior Research Pharmacy Manager, for the live webinar on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Beyond the bench: The advantages of GMP over USP compounding in early phase development.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit www.xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit www.xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:
Vera Kovacevic
Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Improving Translational Research and Clinical Trials with Digital Pathology, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Improving Translational Research and Clinical Trials with Digital Pathology, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Pathology plays a decisive role in translational research and clinical trials, yet it is often a source of inconsistency, delay and uncertainty....
From Signals to Strategy: The Next Chapter of Digital Biomarkers, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

From Signals to Strategy: The Next Chapter of Digital Biomarkers, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Digital biomarkers have advanced from pilots into assets that can change development decisions if they are built, validated and governed with purpose....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Education

Education

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics