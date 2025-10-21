Beyond the bench: The advantages of GMP over USP compounding in early phase development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights about the differences between GMP and USP compounding in research. Attendees will learn that although USP can support certain research needs, it falls short when robust data integrity, reproducibility and regulatory compliance are required, particularly in early phase clinical trials. The featured speakers will share real-world case studies, where USP-based approaches missed critical analytical insights, and how GMP could have changed the outcome. Attendees will learn about optimized GMP facility design, including key considerations that support quality, compliance and operational efficiency, including: cleanroom design & workflow segregation; environmental monitoring systems; quality assurance integration; QC laboratory collaboration; equipment calibration and integration.

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to early phase research, the way a product is formulated and manufactured can significantly impact not just the quality of the data but the success of the study itself. Many researchers and sponsors default to USP-based compounding due to speed or familiarity, without realizing the risks this introduces in terms of consistency, regulatory compliance and analytical depth. As regulatory expectations increase and the push for translational fidelity grows, the choice between USP compounding and GMP manufacturing becomes more than just a technical decision; it's a strategic one.

In this webinar, the featured speakers will explore the critical differences between these two approaches and why starting with GMP, even in early phase development, can save both time and resources downstream.

Register for this webinar to learn about the advantages of GMP over USP in early phase development.

Join experts from ICON, Mindy Findlay, Research Pharmacy Manager; Corey Ohnmacht, PhD, Director of Bioanalytical and Quality Control Lab Services; and Jeffrey Hinchey, PharmD, Senior Research Pharmacy Manager, for the live webinar on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Beyond the bench: The advantages of GMP over USP compounding in early phase development.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit www.xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit www.xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks