Beyond the Build: Five Robotics Practices That Connect Students to Purpose, Partners, and Possibility

BOSTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Many schools across the U.S. offer robotics through a technical elective or club centered on coding, building, and competition. But in a rapidly evolving economy, more is needed. Robotics, which combines computer science, engineering, and technology to design, construct, and activate machines that are programmed to replicate human actions and decisions, can be a powerful engine for something bigger: helping students develop the skills, identity, and networks they need to access meaningful, in-demand careers. At The Possible Zone (TPZ) for example, our approach to robotics is grounded in a clear theory of change that connects hands-on STEAM learning to real-world pathways, durable skills, and a sense of agency about the future.

Operating from the belief that exposure to and engagement with robotics positions young people to access opportunities, we explore ways to design learning experiences so that robotics expands beyond technical exposure and becomes a driver of human possibility. National Robotics Week is April 4-12. Meg Riordan, Ph.D., Chief Learning Officer at TPZ, shares the following five practices identify what it takes to do that with quality:

Anchor Robotics in Identity-Building Experiences

Designing robotics experiences that help students see themselves as creators, engineers, and problem-solvers is an important catalyst for occupational identity. At TPZ, high school students don't begin with abstract coding exercises; they begin by building and controlling systems they design themselves. In our Battle Bots course, for example, students engineer fully functional remote-controlled vehicles using motors, sensors, and programming, moving from cardboard prototypes to laser-cut or 3D-printed designs. Through cycles of designing and refining, students deepen their sense of capability, shifting from "Can I build this?" to "How can I improve this?" and ultimately to "I am someone who can design and engineer solutions." This matters because research shows that STEAM identity – not just skill acquisition – is a key predictor of persistence in STEAM pathways. At TPZ and schools like Winter Haven High School, students learn to be drivers of their experiences and develop skills to collaborate on teams. Robotics becomes more than assembling AI-powered cars and navigating machine learning, though it is that. More significantly, It becomes a powerful lever for identity development.



Embed Robotics in Career-Connected Pathways

Robotics learning is most powerful when it is explicitly connected to real industries and future careers. At TPZ, students aren't only building robots. They are engaging in work that mirrors the roles of mechanical engineers, computer engineers, and technologists. In Battle Bots, students wire circuits, program sensors, and test the performance of their vehicles, while more advanced experiences such as in the Autonomous Robots Deep Dive, they use Python, Raspberry Pi, and computer vision to build systems that respond to their environment. These experiences are paired with guest speakers, external fieldwork, and ongoing career exploration, helping students connect what they are learning to real pathways in fields like AI, robotics, and advanced manufacturing. At NuVu, an Ecological Robotics Studio course invited young people to solve challenges centered on improving water and air quality, soil erosion, or trash clean up. Robotics isn't the endpoint; rather, it is a bridge to exploring meaningful, in-demand careers.



Prioritize Hands-On, Project-Based Learning with Iteration

We design robotics as an iterative, project-based experience where learning happens through cycles of building, testing, failing, learning, and improving. In Battle Bots, students engage in structured play, testing, and competitions, using peer feedback and performance data to refine their code and physical designs. Iteration isn't an add-on. It's the core of our learning model and engine for building entrepreneurial spirit. This approach builds persistence, adaptability, and problem-solving skills. The goal isn't perfection, but growth over time and reflection on progress. Learning isn't about completion, it's about creating a culture of curiosity and continuous improvement.



Build an Ecosystem of Industry & Community Partnerships

High-quality robotics learning does not happen in isolation. At Spark Academy in Manchester, New Hampshire, students partner with the local community college and industry partner DEKA Research & Development to develop experiential robot kits. At TPZ, students also connect to a broader ecosystem of industry and community partners who bring relevance and real-world context to their work. Through behind-the-scenes site visits to partners such as the Museum of Science and Boston Dynamics, a leader in the robotics and technology sector, students gain exposure to how these skills are applied beyond the classroom. These connections potentially extend into internships and postsecondary pathways, expanding students' networks and creating a continuum from learning to earning. Access to relationships and social capital is critical. Robotics becomes a gateway to opportunity because it connects students to real people, not just robots.



Integrate Durable Skills through Real Work

We intentionally design Robotics to develop durable skills alongside technical expertise. Students work in teams to design, build, and troubleshoot systems, engaging in collaboration, communication, and shared problem-solving throughout the process. They participate in peer critique, present their work to authentic audiences, and often teach others how their systems function. Just as importantly, they reflect on their challenges: what didn't work, what they learned, and how they made changes. These experiences build adaptability and confidence. Employers consistently emphasize the importance of these skills, and we don't teach these separately; they're embedded in real work. Robotics is the context, but durable skills and exposure to in-demand career pathways are the outcome.

Teaching Robotics and STEAM isn't about producing future engineers, but about creating the conditions where young people build skills, develop identity, and access real pathways. When designed well, these experiences connect hands-on technical learning with industry exposure, durable skills, and a sense of possibility. Students don't just learn about the future of work, they start to see themselves in it.

At the Possible Zone (TPZ), we deliver on the promise of education. We advance learning through an expansive ecosystem where young people develop the skills, mindsets, and networks needed to propel their futures. High school, industry, and higher education partners help deliver career-connected experiences that expand the traditional boundaries of education. Our innovative approach levels the playing field by bringing dynamic project-based, personalized, and STEAM-focused learning experiences to high school students for whom opportunities have been disproportionately scarce. As TPZ alumni achieve economic mobility, they fuel their local region's economy and help advance the lives of others in their communities.

SOURCE The Possible Zone