The Possible Zone Appoints National Workforce Leader Bridgette Gray as Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Possible Zone (TPZ), an innovative youth development nonprofit that delivers career-connected learning experiences that expand the traditional boundaries of education for high school students, has announced the appointment of Bridgette Gray as its Chief Executive Officer, effective May 4, 2026.

A nationally recognized leader in workforce development, social impact, and organizational growth, Gray brings more than 25 years of experience designing equitable pathways to economic opportunity and scaling mission-driven organizations. An efficacious fundraiser across philanthropic, corporate, and government partnerships, she is widely known for aligning bold vision with disciplined execution to deliver measurable results.

Most recently, Gray served as Chief Executive Officer of ideas42, where she led strategic visioning for the global nonprofit that dismantles systemic barriers to economic security through the application of behavioral sciences. As the Chief Customer Officer at Opportunity@Work, she helped influence Maryland's landmark policy to remove degree requirements from state jobs — advancing a national movement toward skills-first hiring. Earlier in her career, Gray served as Chief Impact Officer at Per Scholas, where she helped scale the organization's national footprint and expand access to high-quality technology training for thousands of learners annually. Gray has also worked at Year Up and the Points of Light Foundation.

Founded by Becky Ruhmann Levin and Mark Levin in 2009, The Possible Zone (TPZ) has empowered more than 2,300 young people in Massachusetts through project-based education that integrates innovation, exploration of future pathways, entrepreneurial spirit, and real-world experience. Through an ecosystem approach, TPZ levels the playing field by bringing personalized and career-connected learning to those for whom opportunities have been disproportionately scarce.

"When we founded The Possible Zone, we did so with the dream to create spaces where young people could discover their own potential and shape their own futures," said Mark Levin, Chair of TPZ's Board of Directors. "Bridgette Gray is a leader who not only shares our unwavering belief in the potential of our students, but she also can build on the organization's strong foundation, steer strategic direction, navigate challenges, and make high-stakes decisions that will drive TPZ through its next phase of growth and national expansion."

The organization's 2030 Vision focuses on expanding its reach to 5,000+ students annually, across multiple communities and states, through an impactful, interconnected program delivery model. Concurrently, TPZ will complete validated large-scale controlled studies, serve as a key influencer of education thought leadership and policy, and realize a financially sustainable business model.

Gray expressed her enthusiasm for the organization's future.

"What drew me to The Possible Zone is the power of its model to transform how young people see themselves and their futures. TPZ has built something truly special — not just a program, but a platform for possibility. I'm honored to build on that foundation and work alongside this team to expand its impact nationally."

In her first year, Gray will focus on strengthening organizational alignment, enhancing operational infrastructure, and advancing TPZ's growth strategy, including expanding national partnerships and diversifying funding to support long-term sustainability. Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment for TPZ as it seeks to extend its innovative model beyond greater Boston while maintaining the depth, quality, and student-centered culture that define its work.

"Over the past 15 years, The Possible Zone has evolved from a small but mighty entrepreneurship program, to an innovative and influential nonprofit that models how community, education, and industry can collaborate to deliver learning opportunities that lead high school students to fulfilling future pathways," said Susan Penta, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at MIDIOR, member of the TPZ Board of Directors, and a member of the CEO Search Committee. "I am excited to work with Bridgette as she leads TPZ through this next chapter of expansion and greater impact."

The Possible Zone (TPZ) advances learning through an expansive ecosystem where young people develop the skills, mindsets, and networks needed to propel their futures. High school, industry, and higher education partners help deliver career-connected experiences that expand the traditional boundaries of education. As TPZ alums achieve economic mobility, they fuel their local region's economy and help advance the lives of others in their communities. For more information, visit possiblezone.org.

SOURCE The Possible Zone