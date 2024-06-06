Beyond the Dumpling: Laoban Expands Product Offerings with Launch of Frozen Bao Buns

The Asian frozen food brand celebrated for its flavor-packed dumplings gains market share in the freezer aisle with its new line of bao buns, launching in select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laoban , the Asian frozen food brand known for delivering the dumpling shop experience with its high-quality ingredients and mouth-watering flavor, is expanding beyond its fan-favorite dumplings with the launch of bao buns. Rolling out exclusively this June in select Whole Foods Market locations nationwide, Laoban is thrilled to bring new frozen options to consumers seeking quick and elevated anytime meals.

Laoban, the Asian frozen food brand known for delivering the dumpling shop experience with its high-quality ingredients and mouth-watering flavor, is expanding beyond its fan-favorite dumplings with the launch of bao buns in select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide Laoban's bao buns are packed with complex yet approachable flavors-layered with seasoning and featuring top-quality ingredients like free-range chicken, Berkshire pork, grass-fed beef, and shiitake mushrooms.

Beginning as a dumpling shop in Washington, DC, in 2017, Laoban has since expanded its flagship frozen dumpling line nationally through retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Costco, Sprouts, and Erewhon. With the success of its core assortment of chef-driven frozen dumplings, which Forbes and Eater have praised, Laoban is doubling down on its mission to bring accessible and high-quality Asian frozen foods by diversifying its offerings.

The cousin of the dumpling, bao buns are a Chinese specialty comprising fluffy dough filled with savory or sweet stuffing. Laoban's frozen bao buns were developed by co-founder and culinary director, Chef Tim Ma, a Michelin-recognized chef with a family background in Chinese restaurants. Like the rest of Laoban's offerings, the bao buns are packed with complex yet approachable flavors—layered with seasoning and featuring top-quality ingredients like free-range chicken, Berkshire pork, grass-fed beef, and shiitake mushrooms. The bao buns are microwave-ready in just one minute, making them the perfect on-the-go bite or a quick and easy complement to a larger meal.

"Our buns tap into the two greatest reasons consumers turn to us-—the unique combination of high-quality convenience and delectable flavor," says Laoban Co-Founder Patrick Coyne. "We want to change the way consumers think about the frozen aisle by making quality frozen food like our buns part of your weekly, or daily, routine."

Laoban's Bao Buns come in a frozen pack of four buns. Flavors Include:

Chinese Style BBQ Pork : Berkshire pork seasoned with Chinese BBQ spices, an homage to the classic char siu bun.

: Berkshire pork seasoned with Chinese BBQ spices, an homage to the classic char siu bun. Spicy Beef : Grass-fed beef boldly spiced with chili and cumin.

: Grass-fed beef boldly spiced with chili and cumin. Sesame Chicken: Free-range chicken, shiitake mushrooms, and savory sesame.

"I'm so excited for Laoban's new Bao Buns to hit freezers nationwide," says Laoban Co-Founder Chef Tim Ma. "We've spent the last year working on the recipes to make sure we're bringing the restaurant experience straight to your home kitchen. The final recipe gives me visceral memories of eating Bao buns as a child with my family, and I hope it evokes that same feeling for everyone who eats them."

For more information and where to purchase Laoban's dumplings and bao buns, visit: laobandumplings.com

Media Contact:

Mia Fazio

512-914-5709

[email protected]

SOURCE Laoban