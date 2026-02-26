Beyond the Ride: BRP Launches its 2030 Sustainability Program

The new program is the Company's pledge to be better than yesterday, every day

VALCOURT, QC, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOO) is proud to launch its 2030 sustainability program, Beyond the Ride . BRP has been creating vehicles that unlock unforgettable experiences for decades, and deeply values the people and the playgrounds bringing them to life. Beyond the Ride reflects the Company's commitment to improving how it designs, builds and operates in order to be better than yesterday, every day.

"This new sustainability program is a meaningful step for the future of BRP. By making sustainability part of how we improve every day, we want to drive long-term progress for our customers, employees, shareholders, and the communities around us," said Denis Le Vot, President and CEO of BRP. "Beyond the Ride is about ensuring our industry grows in ways that are both exciting and responsible. I'm thrilled to start my journey at BRP with a plan that reflects who we are today and who we want to become."

"Beyond the Ride rallies our employees, partners, riders and communities around a shared ambition for progress, as everyone plays a role in shaping the future of our industry," said Elise Auvachez Millot, Vice-President, Public Affairs, Government Relations and Corporate Sustainability at BRP. "With this new program, we are ensuring performance and sustainability move as one, without compromising the thrill. We're focusing on everyday improvements, because we believe that small, consistent actions drive real lasting transformations."

Being better than yesterday is an ongoing commitment, it has no finish line. Beyond the Ride is turning purposeful innovation into real-world solutions and embracing a culture of relentless betterment across three main pillars: Environment, Social and Governance.

Environment

BRP's environment objectives are divided into facilities, supply chain and products.

Facilities : BRP aims to design and operate facilities to be cleaner, smarter and more efficient. Objectives include reducing Scope 1&2 emissions in manufacturing operations by 30%, reaching a minimum of 85% of waste diverted from landfill in each manufacturing site, and establishing site-specific plans and targets to reduce freshwater consumption in water-stressed locations by 2030.







: BRP aims to design and operate facilities to be cleaner, smarter and more efficient. Objectives include reducing Scope 1&2 emissions in manufacturing operations by 30%, reaching a minimum of 85% of waste diverted from landfill in each manufacturing site, and establishing site-specific plans and targets to reduce freshwater consumption in water-stressed locations by 2030. Supply chain : BRP strives to work with suppliers who share BRP's commitment to building a more responsible supply chain. To do so, the Company aims, for example, to embed carbon metrics criteria in suppliers' selection process by 2028. By 2030, BRP is also aiming to ensure that suppliers accounting for 70% of supply chain emissions have formally committed to emission reduction plans.







: BRP strives to work with suppliers who share BRP's commitment to building a more responsible supply chain. To do so, the Company aims, for example, to embed carbon metrics criteria in suppliers' selection process by 2028. By 2030, BRP is also aiming to ensure that suppliers accounting for 70% of supply chain emissions have formally committed to emission reduction plans. Products: BRP's goal is to engineer industry-leading products with lower impact on the planet by reducing use-phase GHG emissions by 4% on average for every new ICE model introduced, offering electric vehicles in its product portfolio in alignment with customer demand, and further integrating recycled materials in the development of products and packaging by 2030.

Social



Beyond the Ride aims to create a positive social impact that enhances the daily lives of BRP employees and communities. As such, BRP is committed to investing 1% of its pre-tax profits in community support, including through its global community engagement program, Ride Out Intimidation , which aims to fight intimidation worldwide. Moreover, the Company is continuing to promote responsible riding among employees, dealers and riders through business practices, training and community partnerships as part of its flagship Responsible Rider program. And as BRP deeply cares about its employees, the Company maintains its "Zero Incident, Zero Impact" health and safety target for all its facilities worldwide.

Governance

With its new sustainability program, BRP's intention is to continue to make decisions guided by transparency, ethics, and accountability at every level. This includes having 100% of permanent office employees and Board members trained and certified to BRP's Code of Ethics every year, and implementing ethical standards and technological safeguards to embrace a responsible use of AI within the organization.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the launch of BRP's 2030 sustainability program Beyond the Ride, the Company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives, the anticipated impacts of these initiatives, and the Company's commitments and ambitions regarding emissions, waste and water reduction, responsible supply chain practices, responsible riding, community engagement, workplace health and safety, ethical conduct and responsible use of AI, as well as statements regarding the Company's belief that these actions will drive long‑term progress, transformation or value creation for its stakeholders, constitute "forward‑looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "forecasts", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes" "estimates", "outlook", "predicts", "projects", "likely", "potential", "aims", targets", "strives", "goal" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of assumptions, and are subject to important risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, made by the Company in light of its experience, current and past practices and perception of historical trends, as well as expectations and assumptions regarding future developments. Forward-looking statements cannot be relied upon due to, amongst other things, changing external events, evolving standards and general uncertainties inherent to the business and long-term strategic planning. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond BRP's control, including the risk factors disclosed previously and from time to time in BRP's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and the United States, available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.com or EDGAR at sec.gov, respectively. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of the press release (or as of the dates otherwise specifically stated), and are subject to change after such date. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in assumptions or beliefs, unless required by applicable securities regulations.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.

