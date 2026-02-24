Ski-Doo Racers Conquer World's Toughest Race the 2026 Iron Dog

Ski-Doo racers finish 1-2 for sixth win in seven years, Snocross success continues in New York

VALCOURT, QC, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Ski-Doo, iconic brand of BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOO) is ecstatic to celebrate a commanding performance at the 2026 Iron Dog, the world's longest and toughest snowmobile race. In an inspiring display of endurance and precision, Tyler Aklestad and Nick Olstad powered their Ski-Doo machines to victory, earning the title of 2026 Iron Dog Champions.

Right behind them, Team #5--Zack Weisz and Thomas Davis--secured a remarkable second-place finish, completing a powerful 1–2 sweep for Ski-Doo.

The Ski-Doo races completed a powerful 1-2 sweep at Iron Dog 2026. (CNW Group/BRP Inc.) Ski-Doo's successful Snocross season continues in Salamanca, NY. (CNW Group/BRP Inc.)

"Can't thank all you guys enough, those sleds ran amazing," stated Aklestad as he passed along thanks to the Ski-Doo team. "It just feels so amazing to have another win. It truly was a complete test of equipment and environment this year."

BRP also extends its heartfelt congratulations to every Ski-Doo racer who took on this year's grueling course. The Iron Dog demands unmatched grit, preparation, and resilience, and each competitor who lined up on a Ski-Doo sled showcased the spirit and determination that define the BRP racing family.

Together, these athletes demonstrated what's possible when world-class riders meet world-class machines. These racers use the MXZ X-RS 600R E-TEC – the same exact snowmobile anyone can ride, not a limited edition or specialty race snowmobile some competitors use.

The Ski-Doo team can't wait for next year's race already as the 2027 MXZ X-RS 600RR E-TEC will feature the new Rotax 600RR E-TEC engine with more horsepower and even better performance. Racers will want to visit their Ski-Doo dealer before March 31st to place an order for next year's snowmobile.

Ski-Doo Racers Continue to Roll in Snocross

Ski-Doo racers continued to shine in Salamanca, New York with Crayden Dillon delivering a standout weekend. After a strong runner-up finish on Friday, the rookie came back with fire on Saturday -- grabbing the lead early and never looking back as he powered his Ski-Doo to a dominant nine-second victory.

Jordan Lebel, the current points leader, added another impressive performance to his season résumé. Despite starting deep in the pack, he charged forward with trademark intensity, climbing from eighth to third within four laps and securing his sixth podium of the year.

Ski-Doo racers are on a tear, stacking wins and podiums across back-to-back weekends. Jordan Lebel set the tone last week in Valcourt with a flawless performance, sweeping both Pro finals and reinforcing his status as one of the sport's dominant forces, while Dillon and Theo Poirer completed a podium sweep on Saturday.

With Dillon's commanding win this weekend and Lebel's relentless drive to the podium, Ski-Doo racers once again proved they're setting the pace in the ISOC Pro class.

Follow Ski-Doo Racing on social media and to learn more about all Ski-Doo models visit www.ski-doo.com

