"Beyond the Sound" Video Series Launches on AdoramaTV

The first Beyond the Sound episode shows viewers how to capture the best sound possible utilizing a variety of microphones in the studio, through first-hand commentary by the professionals bringing the music video to life.

"Music fans love watching their favorite artist's music videos, but few have never seen all that goes into bringing a video to life," said Mary-Irene Marek, Director of Content and Social Media for Adorama. "AdoramaTV is pulling the curtain back on this process through an original production called Beyond the Sound. We're excited to bring viewers behind-the-scenes and show the detailed elements of shooting and producing a video, from audio and lighting to directing and editing."

Beyond the Sound will air exclusively on AdoramaTV, alongside weekly releases of featured music videos from highlighted artists Buke and Gase, Eden James and Taali.

About Adorama

Adorama is here to equip your creativity with the ultimate in photo, video, audio, and computer equipment. Shopping is available online or at our two-story store in Chelsea, New York City, and we also offer equipment rental via the Adorama Rental Co. in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Creators are welcome to connect with our experts by visiting our extensive, interactive blog, 42West, and AdoramaTV, where we share news, trends, reviews, tutorials and Adorama Original TV series, plus social media and in-store events. We serve institutions via Adorama Business Solutions, and professional printing and photo gifts are available via PRINTIQUE.

