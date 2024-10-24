Beyond the Stage: Art by Legends of Rock 'n' Roll – Art Exhibition and Sale will feature rare and highly collectable drawings, sketches, paintings, unique guitars and other works of fine art from such music icons as Bob Dylan, Bono, David Bowie, Slash, Gene Simmons, Steven Tyler, Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Jim Morrison, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Jerry Garcia, Steve Vai, Rick Allen, Billy Morrison and many more.

The show will open on November 7 with a special event scheduled for November 8 featuring guest artists Grammy Award-winning guitarist Steve Vai, guitarist Billy Morrison (Billy Idol), drummer John Douglas (Aerosmith), and Paul Geary (drummer for Extreme and manager of Smashing Pumpkins, Godsmack, Creed, Scorpions, Joe Perry, and The Hollywood Vampires), among others.

"I am so happy to be a part of this unique gathering of art and artists. I am more used to holding a guitar than a paintbrush, but I actually started painting well before I ever played guitar. My mom took lessons from a fairly well-known artist, Mr. Kurosawa. I kind of liked it then and I never thought I would pick up a paintbrush again, forty years later. The main difference between my music and my painting is that one is done with other people and the other is pretty much a one-man deal. Risk and I have been changing that by collaborating on our art pieces. I am looking forward to this exhibition," said Robby Krieger.

"I'm honored to have been invited to show my abstract art at Animating Gallery's exhibit along with so many inspired artists," said Steve Vai. "It's a unique exhibit that explores the artistic expression of musical icons. We know their musical expressions, but at this exhibit we get to see how that translates into shapes and colors."

"It is an absolute honor to be included in such an all-encompassing and diverse show, and in such a wonderful and prestigious gallery," said Billy Morrison. "To be showcasing beside so many other world-class musicians and artists is amazing and I hope people enjoy the 'Cereal Killers' suite of paintings."

The Beyond the Stage: Art by Legends of Rock 'n' Roll collection will showcase rare paintings and one-of-a-kind items including hand painted guitars by Steve Vai that were played on stage, a tambourine with a drawing by Stevie Nicks, and an acoustic guitar signed by all of the artists who participated in the concert for Hurricane Sandy Relief Fund in 2012 including Chris Martin, Charlie Watts, Christoph Waltz, Roger Daltrey, Alicia Keys, Billy Crystal, Steve Buscemi, David Grohl, Roger Waters, Susan Sarandon, Jack McBrayer, Michael Stipe, Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul McCartney, Jake Gyllenhaal, Bruce Springsteen, Paul Shafter, Brian Williams, Eddie Vedder, Pat Smear, Ronnie Wood, Ben Stiller, Jamie Foxx, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, Tony Danza, P. Diddy, Katie Holmes, Chris Rock, Billy Joel, Adam Sandler, Pete Townshend, Mick Jagger, James Gandolfini, Krist Novoselic, Jon Bon Jovi, Whoopi Goldberg, Kristin Stewart, Blake Lively, Keith Richards, Kanye West, Eric Clapton, Joe Pantoliano, Diana Krall, and Quentin Tarantino. The show will run through early December.

Curated by Nicholas Leone, owner of Animazing Gallery, Beyond the Stage: Art by Legends of Rock 'n' Roll marks the first time that these works of art will be showcased together.

"Working with rock icons, personal estates and collectors, this show has been in development for many years and features a mind-blowing collection of truly incredible works of art," said Leone. "The show will provide art enthusiasts and fans of rock and roll with an extraordinary opportunity to see and even acquire rare works by some of the most recognized names in music."

Guest appearances by artists are expected throughout the show and John Douglas will serve as an artist in residence for two weeks during Beyond the Stage: Art by Legends of Rock 'n' Roll and will be available to meet with guests and take requests for original commissioned paintings.

The full list of artists featured in the show includes, but will not be limited to:

Angus Young

Bernie Taupin

Billy Morrison

Bob Dylan

Bono

Chad Smith

David Bowie

Dee Dee Ramone

Gene Simmons

Grace Slick

Jerry Garcia

Jim Morrison

Jimi Hendrix

Joe Satriani

John Douglas

John Entwistle

John Lennon

Johnny Depp

Marilyn Manson

Mick Fleetwood

Mickey Hart

Paul McCartney

Rick Allen

Ric Ocasek

Ringo Starr

Robby Krieger

Ronnie Wood

Slash

Steve Vai

Steven Tyler

Stevie Nicks

For more information about Beyond the Stage: Art by Legends of Rock 'n' Roll visit www.animazing.com or Instagram @animazinggallery.

ABOUT ANIMAZING GALLERY

Animazing Gallery began in 1984 as a gallery specializing in conceptual animation art. Over time, the collection expanded to include works by a wide range of renowned illustrators and pop culture artists. Animazing Gallery has become an industry stronghold for illustration art and contemporary art inspired by the masters of illustration.

Upon acquiring a collection of comic strips by Charles M. Schulz in 1995, the gallery began to focus on at American Illustrators. In the gallery's search to find art exhibiting "the perfect line," the owner soon discovered an important collection of drawings and watercolors by Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss. The artwork was exhibited in numerous museum exhibitions.

Additionally, owner Nicholas Leone works with and represents a number of notable rock musicians to showcase their art in the galleries, which also feature a significant collection of autographed guitars and rock and roll treasures.

Leone serves as a consultant for numerous auction houses and handles gallery sales and acquisitions. He also curates and hosts pop up events throughout the United States to celebrate gallery artists and their works. The company now has two galleries located in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas featuring an abundant repertoire of work by classic illustrators and contemporary artists.

ABOUT GRAND CANAL SHOPPES

Located inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the center boasts 160 specialty brands and world-class restaurants nestled around a charming and faithful reproduction of Venice's Grand Canal, complete with cobbled walkways, street-side cafes and live entertainment. Signature brands including Burberry, Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Louis Vuitton, and Tory Burch create an unparalleled retail environment that includes a star-studded line-up of restaurants headed by famous celebrity chefs: Wolfgang Puck's CUT, Emeril Lagasse's Delmonico Steakhouse, Buddy Valastro's Buddy V's and Carlo's Bakery, Lorena Garcia's CHICA, as well as Mercato della Pescheria, SUGARCANE raw bar grill, SUSHISAMBA, and Smith & Wollensky. The center is also home to the all-new ATOMIC SALOON SHOW by Spiegelworld. For more information, visit www.grandcanalshoppes.com.

Media Contact: Terry Wills

[email protected]

310-877-1458

SOURCE Animazing Gallery