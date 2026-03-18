Beyond the Swag: Sunny Side Ink Reinvents the Human Connection with Live Custom Event Activations

LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the "experience economy" reaches new heights and consumers increasingly seek personalized, memorable interactions over generic giveaways, Sunny Side Ink is expanding its offerings to meet this evolving demand. The company, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is officially announcing the expansion of its Hybrid Live Activation services. This innovative offering allows event organizers to combine multiple on-site customization stations into a single, seamless attendee experience, transforming merchandise from a cost center into a dynamic marketing engine. To explore how Hybrid Live Activation can elevate your next event, visit Sunny Side Ink.

Jobber Live Activation

The Client Validation Section

Case Study in Success: Sunny Side Ink Drives Record-Breaking Engagement for Jobber at AHR 2026

During the recent AHR 2026 Expo, Sunny Side Ink's live activation strategy proved to be a powerhouse for lead generation. Partnering with Jobber, the leading provider of home service management software, Sunnyside Ink helped the brand shatter every internal goal set for the show floor.

The Results of the Live Activation:

Lead Generation: Achieved 162% of the initial lead target, capturing nearly 2,000 raw leads.

Sales Impact: Surpassed the show floor sales target by 172%, nearly reaching the aggressive "stretch" goal.

Customer Loyalty: Booked 350% more customer account reviews than anticipated, proving that live customization isn't just for new leads—it's a powerful tool for deepening existing client relationships.

Redefining Event Engagement with Customization

Founded on the principle of perfecting live customization, Sunny Side Ink identified a market need for a multi-service provider capable of handling large-scale events without sacrificing a boutique, personalized feel. The Hybrid Live Activation service addresses this by enabling a "Customization Village" featuring live screen printing, real-time embroidery, and live laser engraving, all potentially enhanced with AI technology. This integrated approach ensures attendees receive personalized items they helped create, fostering deeper engagement and generating real-time social media content. As leadership states, "At Sunny Side Ink, we believe your event deserves more than a logo on a shirt. We're giving people a memory they can wear."

"At Sunny Side Ink, we don't just see a t-shirt or a tote bag; we see a conversation waiting to happen," said Adam Arizaga, CEO of Sunny Side Ink. "There's a specific kind of magic that happens when an attendee watches their own idea come to life right in front of them. We take immense pride in being the heartbeat of that moment. Our goal isn't just to hand out 'swag'—it's to make sure every person walks away feeling like they own a piece of the event's story."

Strategic Advantages for Events and Brands

The Hybrid Live Activation model offers distinct benefits for both event planners and brands seeking to maximize their presence. For event planners, it streamlines logistics by providing a single point of contact for all live customization needs, eliminating the complexity of coordinating multiple vendors. Brands benefit from a significant increase in "dwell time" at their activations, with a reported 40-60% rise in attendee engagement compared to static giveaways, simply by offering a variety of personalized options.

Advanced Features for Seamless Execution

Sunny Side Ink's expanded services incorporate several key features designed for efficiency and attendee satisfaction:

Speed & Scale: New equipment capable of producing 40-60 custom units per hour, per station, ensures minimal wait times even at high-traffic events.

New equipment capable of producing 40-60 custom units per hour, per station, ensures minimal wait times even at high-traffic events. Contactless Ordering: Mobile-queue technology allows attendees to select designs via QR code and receive text notifications when their custom item is ready.

Mobile-queue technology allows attendees to select designs via QR code and receive text notifications when their custom item is ready. Eco-Friendly Options: Introduction of sustainable ink lines and recycled garment options supports corporate social responsibility goals.

Introduction of sustainable ink lines and recycled garment options supports corporate social responsibility goals. Versatile Footprint: Stations require as little as 50 square feet, adaptable for intimate VIP lounges or expansive festival grounds.

This expansion reinforces Sunny Side Ink's commitment to delivering high-impact, memorable experiences that resonate with modern event attendees and align with brand objectives.

Media Contact: Adam Arizaga, [email protected], 702-232-9967

Sunny Side Ink is a premier live event activation agency specializing in immersive merchandise experiences and on-site custom branding. Based in Las Vegas/Nevada we bridge the gap between brands and their audiences by turning standard promotional products into interactive, memorable moments. From live screen printing, live embroidery and more, Sunnyside Ink provides the "wow factor" that drives engagement, social sharing, and lasting brand loyalty. Whether at a major music festival, a corporate event, or a private VIP launch, we combine seamless logistics with creative artistry to ensure every guest walks away with a high-quality, tangible piece of the event.

To book an activation or view our past work, visit www.sunnysideink.com or follow the buzz at @SunnysideInk.

SOURCE Sunny Side Ink