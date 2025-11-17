Beyond Type 1 Celebrates 10 Years with Star-Studded Evening, Announces Next Phase of Community Impact

The evening opened with de Baubigny and Jonas taking the stage, on the day that marked the 20th anniversary of Jonas' type 1 diabetes diagnosis. Jonas said, "The support I received from my family, my parents who are here tonight, my friends, and my team gave me the belief that if we could one day extend that same support … to everyone living with diabetes, we could truly rewrite the story of life with this condition."

That spirit of community and possibility carried through the evening's centerpiece moment, the inaugural Beyond Limits Awards, hearing stories from five extraordinary individuals whose work is shaping the future of diabetes awareness, innovation and advocacy.

Spotlight Awards: Presented by Love Island's Jaden Ashley, actor, athlete, philanthropist, and musician Romeo Miller—who broke Michael Jackson's record as the youngest artist to reach number one (many of us first knew him as Lil' Romeo)—and The Amazing Race's Adam Abdin were honored for using their platforms to spotlight diabetes, educate the public, and inspire others to live boldly and without limits. Abdin lives with type 1 diabetes, and Miller's young daughter also lives with type 1.

Innovator in Science & Technology Award: Dr. Per-Ola Carlsson, a professor and endocrinologist from Sweden, was recognized as a trailblazer whose groundbreaking work is accelerating the path toward a cure.

The Tech Impact Award, sponsored by Abbott Diabetes Care: Justin Eastzer was honored as a top creator who makes diabetes technology easier to understand and embrace.

Justin Eastzer was honored as a top creator who makes diabetes technology easier to understand and embrace. The Max Stenbeck Global Hero Award: Geethanjali Rangaswamy, an advocate from India, was celebrated for fighting stigma, raising awareness and driving global progress for people living with diabetes.

Reflecting on the evening, Beyond Type 1 CEO Deborah Dugan said, "Since day one, Beyond Type 1 has amplified the voices of the diabetes community because storytelling sparks connection, collaboration and change. Ten years in, we're building on that foundation, joining forces with bold and unexpected partners to drive impact where it's needed most."

The evening also spotlighted the organization's expanding international work, including new partnerships in India through its Beyond Barriers initiative. The program culminated in a live auction and mission moment—with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting Beyond Barriers—before guests enjoyed a 45-minute headline performance by the Jonas Brothers.

Closing Gaps in Diabetes Care

Through its Beyond Barriers initiative, Beyond Type 1 is reaching people living with diabetes in underrepresented communities across the U.S. and around the world, including India, home to the highest number of children and teens living with type 1 diabetes globally. The need is urgent: The burden of diabetes and its complications is twice as great for low-income and minority populations, and more than 75 percent of adults with diabetes live in low- and middle-income countries where access to diagnosis and care remains limited.

Beyond Barriers partners with local organizations to improve early detection, expand access to care, and foster long-term support—providing financial backing through Innovation Grants, along with education and training that help local programs thrive. To date, the initiative has reached nearly 5 million people worldwide, including 1.9 million across the U.S. and 3 million through pilot programs in India.

This year, Beyond Type 1 announced the U.S. recipients of its Beyond Barriers Innovation Grants: Glucose Guide, Diabetes Insights, Mobile Healthcare Association, Mobile Care Chicago, Hip Hop Public Health, and the Morehouse School of Medicine H.E.A.L. Clinic. The 2025 grants fund projects that expand mobile health and telehealth services, and host community-based screening and education events with local partners in cities including Tampa, Miami, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., New York, Denver, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and Dallas.

In India, the organization has provided grants to local partners—Nityaasha Foundation, Gram Jyoti, and Samatvam Diabetes Center—to amplify efforts in high-need regions, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu. Programs will raise awareness of the signs of diabetes, build support networks, and provide education and training for schools, communities, and healthcare providers.

Beyond Type 1 also partners with Risely Health, a virtual coaching and community platform that extends Beyond Barriers' reach, providing grantees and their communities with lasting connection, education and empowerment throughout the diabetes journey.

Celebrating a Decade of Impact

Since its founding in 2015, Beyond Type 1 has redefined what it means to live with diabetes. Over the past decade, the organization has built the world's largest digital diabetes community, reaching more than 200 million people worldwide. It has published more than 6,000 multilingual educational resources, invested more than $1 million in community programs and innovation grants, and provided $2 million in college scholarships.

The organization has also created life-saving programs such as GetInsulin.org , Thrive Out Loud screening events and #SeeTheSigns, the largest awareness program for the early signs of diabetes, supported by 4,000 community ambassadors worldwide.

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a global nonprofit changing what it means to live with diabetes, serving the world's largest digital diabetes community. Co-founded by Nick Jonas and Juliet de Baubigny in 2015, we provide tools, education, and support to help people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes survive, thrive, and drive innovation toward prevention and cures. Visit BeyondType1.org to learn more.

