Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Jonas Launch Beyond Type 1's First Campaign In India - #TheBeyondType

Launched on Instagram in a joint post from co-founder Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Beyond Type 1, who collectively have a combined reach of 135 million, The Beyond Type lifts up lived experiences to challenge stigma and show that diabetes does not define those living with type 1 diabetes. Featuring 13-year-old karate champion Mehrin Rana, dancer and actor Indu Thampy, and other inspiring stories shared through #TheBeyondType, the campaign begins to break stigma and open the door to earlier awareness and understanding.

"I know for myself how diabetes doesn't have to limit you, but only when you have access to the right care, tools, and support," said Jonas. "That's why we're here in India, where awareness is low and stigma remains high, to help make that possible for everyone. Through my own family, I've come to love India deeply, and I'm proud of the progress already underway."

The Beyond Type links the awareness campaign in India with community-based work to drive real change. Beyond Type 1 is working alongside partners including HRIDAY, UDAAN, Blue Circle Diabetes Foundation, Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, Nityaasha Foundation, Gram Jyoti and SAMATVAM Trust to support some of the most high-need regions in India. The work includes creating and distributing customized resources and toolkits to help families, schools and healthcare providers recognize early symptoms and strengthen access to care and long-term diabetes support.

"India has extraordinary people living with type 1 diabetes, yet their stories are rarely heard," shared Priyanka Chopra Jonas. "I came to understand this community more deeply through my husband Nick, and I've witnessed firsthand the strength and determination that so many people living with T1D carry every single day. The Beyond Type brings a few of these stories forward, and shows that with proper care and access, diabetes does not define them or limit what they can achieve."

To date, Beyond Type 1 has reached 3 million people through pilot programs in India as a part of its Beyond Barriers initiative, which partners with local organizations to improve early detection, expand access to care and foster long-term support. Most recently, the organization raised enough funds to reach an additional 288,000 people in under-resourced communities across the U.S. and India during its 10th anniversary celebration, Beyond Limits .

"Beyond Type 1 was founded to challenge outdated narratives and ensure no one faces diabetes alone," said Deborah Dugan, CEO of Beyond Type 1. "In India, the need is urgent. By confronting stigma and joining forces with local partners expanding education, support and care, we're helping build a stronger community for people to truly live beyond their diagnosis."

The launch follows Beyond Type 1's Go Beyond campaign and its anchor video, Beyond the Misconceptions, released in the U.S. in October featuring Jonas. The video has since garnered more than 2 million views.

Those wishing to support Beyond Type 1 this Giving Tuesday, can donate at beyondtype1.org/donate .

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a global nonprofit changing what it means to live with diabetes, serving the world's largest digital diabetes community. Co-founded by Nick Jonas and Juliet de Baubigny in 2015, we provide tools, education, and support to help people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes survive, thrive, and drive innovation toward prevention and cures. Visit BeyondType1.org to learn more.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Beyond Type 1