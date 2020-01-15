Beyond Type 2 Celebrates First Year, Adds New Partner

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global diabetes non-profit Beyond Type 1 celebrates the one year anniversary of the launch of Beyond Type 2 - a platform and community serving those impacted by Type 2 diabetes. In 2020, Beyond Type 2 will be supported by many of its original Founding Partners and gains support from new partner Insulet.

The Beyond Type 2 website and social media platforms are a place for the Type 2 diabetes community to share stories, get connected and find resources on topics from daily management to mental health and beyond. Beyond Type 2 is available in both English and Spanish.

In its first year, Beyond Type 2 served hundreds of thousands of community members digitally. The platform's accelerating growth puts it on track to serve millions of individuals impacted by Type 2 diabetes globally in 2020. Beyond Type 2 also looks forward to launching new initiatives in its second year.

"When we launched Beyond Type 2, we set a big goal: to radically change what it means to live with Type 2 diabetes," said Beyond Type 1 CEO Thom Scher. "The community stories and voices that we've heard and shared show the world what it means to live boldly with Type 2 diabetes. We have learned a tremendous amount about how to best engage and educate this community over the course of the first year, and we are thrilled to build on that heading into year two."

"Every day, Beyond Type 2 is providing great resources and addressing misinformation and stigma about Type 2 diabetes," said Kellie Antinori-Lent, MSN, RN, ACNS-BC, BC-ADM, CBDCE, FAADE, 2020 president of the American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE). "The need for peer-to-peer connection, a judgement-free zone , and a unified voice for people with diabetes cannot be understated. That's why we're excited to continue to work with Beyond Type 2 in 2020."

Beyond Type 1 is excited to announce the addition of Insulet as partner for year two of Beyond Type 2. Insulet joins four Founding Partners who will continue their support in 2020: AADE, Abbott, Lilly Diabetes, and Roche Diabetes Care.

"We are excited to partner with Beyond Type 2 in supporting their efforts to build a more supportive community and provide greater education for the Type 2 community," said Shacey Petrovic, President and Chief Executive Officer, Insulet. "The simplicity, discretion and ease-of-use of the Omnipod System make it an appealing and beneficial technology for those living with Type 2 diabetes. We share in Beyond Type 2's mission to further educate, engage with and support this community."

Beyond Type 2's partners share the program's vision of helping everyone impacted by Type 2 diabetes live well today.

Beyond Type 2 operates as a platform of registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization Beyond Type 1, whose mission is to improve the lives of those living with diabetes.

Explore Beyond Type 2 at beyondtype2.org .

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes. Through platforms, programs, resources, and grants, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community and providing solutions to improve lives today. Founded in 2015 with a focus on education, advocacy and the path to a cure for Type 1 diabetes, Beyond Type 1 has grown to also include programs for those with Type 2 diabetes. A new model of philanthropy, Beyond Type 1 aims to change what it means to live with chronic illness.

Media Contacts

Dana Howe, dana@beyondtype1.org

SOURCE Beyond Type 1

Related Links

http://beyondtype1.org

