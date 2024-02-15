Beyond Type 1 Announces New Board Members and Executive Team

Beyond Type 1 releases latest Impact Report and bolsters leadership with new board members and executives; national nonprofit to expand mission in 2024

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Type 1 today announced three new board members and four new executives to lead the organization as it grows its program, community, and partner network in 2024.

The additions to the Board of Directors include Beverly Jackson, Vice President of Brand and Product Marketing at Zillow; Emeka Ofodile, Head of Sports Marketing at Apple; and Ed Beccle, a serial entrepreneur who co-founded Glorify and Hinsta Performance.

Ms. Jackson, Mr. Ofodile, and Mr. Beccle join Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and the other existing board members of Beyond Type 1, which was co-founded by Mr. Jonas and Juliet de Baubigny OBE, Partner and Head of Global Technology at BDT & MSD Partners

"We are thrilled to welcome Beverly, Emeka, and Ed to our Board of Directors," said Board Chair Nate Checketts, CEO of Rhone. "Their diverse expertise and unwavering dedication to serving people with diabetes will be instrumental in driving our initiatives forward. They each share an important passion and personal connection to the work of Beyond Type 1."

The new members of Beyond Type 1's Board of Directors comprise a diverse set of senior leaders across multiple industries who are all united in their commitment to fighting diabetes.

Beverly Jackson, Vice President at Zillow, leads brand, product marketing, partner marketing and experiential teams. She previously held senior marketing roles at Twitter, Activision Blizzard, MGM Resorts, Yahoo and the Recording Academy.

Emeka Ofodile is the Global Head of Sports Marketing at Apple and previously spent 21 years at ESPN. As ESPN's VP of Sports Marketing, he oversaw the entire portfolio of live sports properties where he drove award-winning campaigns, formed industry-setting music partnerships, and launched the #ChampionBlackBusinesses initiative to spotlight Black-owned businesses.

Entrepreneur Ed Beccle, has raised over $100M for digital health startups including leading wellness app Glorify, valued at $250M. He brings personal health experience and a successful track record scaling innovative companies.

Beyond Type 1 also welcomed four accomplished executives to its leadership team , bringing decades of combined expertise across healthcare, technology, marketing, creative, and operations. The following executives join CEO Deborah Dugan in leading the work of Beyond Type 1:

Kristian Hurley , Senior Vice President, Programs, Advocacy, and Health Equity

, Senior Vice President, Programs, Advocacy, and Health Equity Jae Trevits , Senior Vice President, Growth and Partnerships

, Senior Vice President, Growth and Partnerships Sahana Ullagadd i, Senior Vice President, Marketing

i, Senior Vice President, Marketing Melissa Leiting , Vice President, Operations, Finance, and Planning

Kristian Hurley brings two decades of experience in nonprofit leadership and community engagement, most recently at the American Heart Association, while Jae Trevits, who led partnerships at Westbrook, is known for her expertise driving high-profile brand development and collaborations. Sahana Ullagaddi, who previously held senior marketing roles at One Medical and Cleo, is known for delivering standout growth in health-tech, while Melissa Leiting brings nearly 20 years of operations leadership experience to Beyond Type 1, most recently serving as COO of the global wellness brand Zeel.

"This announcement marks a pivotal moment for Beyond Type 1 as we intensify our efforts to transform diabetes care, advocacy, and equity in 2024 and beyond," said CEO Deborah Dugan. "This team is now poised to better challenge the status quo in diabetes education and empowerment — and to drive new pathways that lead to better care and more innovation."

Building off the organization's impact in 2023 , Beyond Type 1 is set to launch new programs and initiatives in 2024 including Beyond Barriers, a new health equity program to drive awareness, provide education, and invest in underserved local communities; and Beyond Diagnosis, which will support those who have just received a diagnosis and fight misinformation to provide trusted, fact-based resources.

The announcement comes on the heels of the five-year anniversary of the Beyond Type 2 platform, which provides an online community for people to share their stories, get connected to the Type 2 community, and find critical resources. The platform serves millions of people worldwide in five different languages.

About Beyond Type 1 and Beyond Type 2

Founded in 2015, Beyond Type 1 is a global nonprofit dedicated to the diabetes community. The organization serves the largest digital audience of any diabetes nonprofit with the mission to help people living with diabetes stay alive and thrive. Through peer support programs, global campaigns and digital platforms, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community—across all types of diabetes—and helping to change what it means to live with chronic illness. In 2019, the organization launched its Beyond Type 2 community, dedicated to those living with type 2 diabetes. For more information, visit beyondtype1.org or beyondtype2.org .

