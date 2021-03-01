Beyond Van Gogh: First Immersive Van Gogh Experience Art Show at the Ice Palace Studios in Miami Opening April 15th

MIAMI, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This April, "Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience" is coming to one of Miami's hottest venues, the Ice Palace. The exhibition, created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal's world-renowned Normal Studio, features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh's iconic artworks and takes the art lover into a three-dimensional world that exhilarates the senses.

Beyond Van Gogh

After tremendous successes in Europe, cinematic Van Gogh exhibitions have crossed the ocean to great North American acclaim in recent years. In a rich and unique multimedia experience using cutting-edge projection technology developed by some of the world's greatest AV designers, Beyond Van Gogh takes on the challenge of breathing new life into Van Gogh's vast body of work. Using the artist's own dreams, thoughts, and words to drive the experience as a narrative, guests move along projection-swathed walls wrapped in light and color that swirls, dances, and refocuses into flowers, cafes, and landscapes.

While journeying through Beyond Van Gogh, guests witness over 300 masterpieces, including instantly-recognizable classics such as "The Starry Night," "Sunflowers," and "Café Terrace at Night," now freed from their frames. Van Gogh's art comes to life by appearing and disappearing, flowing across multiple surfaces, and heightening the senses with their immense detail. Through his own words set to a symphonic score, guests come to a new appreciation of this tortured artist's stunning work. It's no surprise that millions of people all over the world credit Van Gogh with enhancing their relationship with art. Beyond Van Gogh will only deepen it further.

"Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience" will stay in Miami for a limited engagement. You will not want to miss it!

To set up a virtual interview with the "Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience" creators and founders, please contact [email protected]. Ticket sales begin Monday, March, 1st on www.VanGoghMiami.com

About Beyond Exhibitions

Beyond Exhibitions is a company comprised of like-minded individuals who have worked across the globe with some of the greatest entertainers and brands known to man. With Beyond Van Gogh, the team brings their collective understanding of audiences, entertainment, and art together to proudly present Vincent Van Gogh as he has never been seen before.

Media Contact:

Timur Tugberk

305.864.3434

[email protected]

SOURCE Normal Studio