The new line introduces an all-new proprietary performance fabric, validated by movement leaders and designed for high-sweat movement

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Yoga, the premium active lifestyle brand rooted in finding joy in the journey and progress over perfection, today announced the launch of glowzone™– the brand's first dedicated high-sweat performance line and its most significant technical innovation to date. Designed to support higher-intensity movement without compromising the comfort, style, and confidence the brand is known for, glowzone marks a pivotal category expansion for Beyond Yoga, further deepening its presence in the performance apparel market as demand grows for multifunctional, technically driven products.

Beyond Yoga Launches glowzone™, Blending Performance Innovation With Joyful Movement Beyond Yoga Launches glowzone, Blending Performance Innovation With Joyful Movement

Developed in response to consumer demand for apparel that can support everything from heated studio workouts and strength training to everyday movement, glowzone was engineered with moisture-wicking technology, four-way stretch, and UPF 50+ protection, all in a lightweight fabric designed to move without restriction or excessive compression. The result is a new expression of performance – one that delivers technical function while preserving the signature softness Beyond Yoga is known for.

glowzone is built around a coordinated system of fabrics and silhouettes that work together across intensity levels and use cases, balancing support, breathability, and ease of wear. The line introduces both sculpted performance essentials and hybrid shapes, including seamless construction details and relaxed, away-from-body silhouettes that reflect how consumers are dressing for movement today. Key styles include:

High Waisted Midi Legging and Biker Short, designed with no front seam for distraction-free movement, curved seams for a naturally sculpted fit, and a power mesh-lined waistband for supportive comfort

Medium Impact Bra and Medium Impact Cropped Tank deliver best-in-class support for higher-intensity training, with built-in bras, removable pads, and rigorous testing focused on minimizing bounce

Strappy Cropped Tank for lower-impact, high-sweat movement

Hybrid Straight Leg Pant, a hybrid silhouette combining glowzone performance fabric at the waistband with the brand's litewick™woven fabric for a loose and flowy away from body leg silhouette, great for a studio-to-street fee.

"At Beyond Yoga, innovation starts with our community and by listening to their needs," said Nancy Green, Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Yoga. "glowzone represents an exciting milestone for our brand and is the result of a highly collaborative development process. Through ongoing customer feedback, wear testing, and iteration, our community helped shape every aspect of the line, allowing us to create one of our most technically advanced performance lines to date while staying true to the comfort, style, and softness that define Beyond Yoga."

The campaign features movement leaders, long-time Beyond Yoga advocates, and entrepreneurs, including Hilary Hoffman, founder of SotoMethod, and content creator Jada Covington, who embody the brand's philosophy of joy and progress over perfection.

The launch comes amid strong momentum for Beyond Yoga as the company continues to scale both its product portfolio and retail footprint. The brand achieved 19% growth on a reported and organic basis in the first half of 2026. The majority of brand growth is now driven by category diversification, underscoring the success of Beyond Yoga's product expansion strategy and increasing consumer demand across newer categories. The brand has also continued to expand its reach and relevance among consumers, delivering double-digit brand awareness growth as it attracts new audiences and deepens engagement with its rapidly growing community.

In parallel with product innovation, Beyond Yoga continues to expand its retail presence with new store openings planned for Manhattan Beach, CA, Scottsdale, AZ, Denver, CO, and San Clemente, CA, alongside additional locations expected to be announced later this year. To celebrate the opening of its Manhattan Beach store, Beyond Yoga will launch Club Beyond Manhattan Beach on August 14, a multi-day community experience designed to bring together local consumers, fitness enthusiasts, and brand advocates. Programming will include a VIP fitness class and grand opening celebration for local fans, influencers, and fitness ambassadors, as well as community workout classes.

The glowzone line launches today and will be available at Beyond Yoga retail locations, select wholesale partners, and online at www.beyondyoga.com. Follow along at @beyondyoga.

ABOUT BEYOND YOGA

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Beyond Yoga is a premium active lifestyle brand, female-founded, LA-born and bred. Founded in 2005 and grounded in the value of body positivity, Beyond Yoga creates clothing from luxuriously soft, easy-to-care-for fabrics in styles that serve a broad range of workouts and activities. The brand has over 1,218 wholesale accounts across the U.S. and international markets and continues to strengthen its market presence through an expanding brick-and-mortar footprint nationwide. Its strong fan base is fueled by enthusiasts of its signature Spacedye fabric and lifestyle essentials, including outerwear, lifestyle pants, fleece, and beyond. Beyond Yoga seeks to inspire growth in mind, body, and in connection with community. In September 2021, we joined Levi Strauss & Co., one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. Beyond Yoga benefits from our relationship with LS&Co.'s global capabilities. For more information, go to beyondyoga.com.

SOURCE Beyond Yoga