BeyondID Announces the Addition of Toni Pavlovich to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondID, a leading managed identity services provider for cybersecurity and cloud services, today announced the appointment of Toni Pavlovich as its newest board member. Pavlovich brings more than 25 years of experience in technology, cybersecurity, global sales and services to BeyondID's board. She is currently the SVP Professional Services and Sales at Splunk, where she manages a $200+ million P&L and more than 850 sales, services and partner delivery professionals in more than 20 countries.

"Toni's extensive background and leadership in building sales and services teams for enterprise organizations and driving a 'customer first' mindset will be a valuable addition to BeyondID's Board of Directors," said Arun Shrestha, CEO and co-founder of BeyondID. "Her advocacy for women in STEM and dedication to diversity and inclusion in the workplace will help guide BeyondID's growth plans as we scale globally.

"BeyondID has experienced tremendous growth over the last three years. The company continues to add raving fans to its already impressive customer base, making it an incredibly exciting time to join the company as a board member," Pavlovich said. "I look forward to sharing my insights and experience to further accelerate the company's growth and working with the executive team on talent acquisition and retention."

Prior to joining Splunk, Pavlovich was the Vice President of Global Business Critical Services and Technical Sales for Veritas Technologies where she was responsible for overall business management of the Americas technical pre-sales organization, consulting and business critical services. Before Veritas, she was Vice President of Technical Sales and Professional Services at Symantec.

About BeyondID

BeyondID is a leading provider of managed identity services to help companies acquire, deploy and manage their cybersecurity and cloud service needs. BeyondID enables organizations to streamline their adoption process and ensure that their implementations are secure, agile and future proof. A few of the customers that trust BeyondID to keep their organizations secure include FedEx, ATN International, Bain Capital, Biogen, Discount Tire, Gundersen Health Systems, Johnson Financial Group and Major League Baseball.

