BforeAI Announces $15 Million in Series A Funding Led by SYN Ventures

BforeAI autonomously maps and predicts malicious infrastructure through the ingestion of massive datasets, analyzing Internet metadata and establishing baselines to detect anomalies, deterring them before they turn into attacks. This unique capability empowers customers with a preemptive active defense posture that enables security teams to stop attacks before they are executed.

"BforeAI is automatically blocking thousands of attacks every day, this new round of funding boosts our ability to serve ever more sophisticated customers and drive value in a competitive market. Increasing digital fraud, scams and cyberattacks prove organizations can no longer rely only on a reactive approach: they need to preempt, disrupt and deter attacks," said Luigi Lenguito, Founder and CEO of BforeAI.

With multiple AI/ML patents behind its technology, BforeAI specializes in predictive attack intelligence and automated digital risk protection services. The company's mission is to proactively safeguard data, IT/OT networks, digital assets, customers, employees, and brand reputation. By using behavioral predictive intelligence, PreCrime™ monitors over 96% of the Internet to stay ahead of cyber threats, empowering organizations to effectively preempt risks days to weeks in advance of attack.

"The cybersecurity market is flush with solutions that help companies after an attack or breach has occurred. BforeAI is the first company to bring a predictive approach to improve organizations' cyber posture. The unique ability to predict and stop a cybersecurity event before it happens and the thousands of direct integrations with service providers worldwide are clear differentiators in this crowded market," said Jay Leek, Managing Partner and Co-founder of SYN Ventures and BforeAI Board Member.

"The combination of data and AI is leading to tremendous advances in the fight against attackers. Predicting where/when the attacker will be is the next level of cyber defense," commented Richard Stiennon of IT-Harvest and leading industry analyst.

The BforeAI PreCrime™ subscription offering comprises both Intelligence and Brand solutions, designed to predict, preempt, and deter malicious campaigns before they impact your business; all with a 10 times contract value performance guarantee by Munich Re. This evolutionary learning technology is constantly improving anomaly identification to reduce false positives below 0.05%, enabling organizations to stop attacks in less than seven minutes.

Customers around the world are already turning to BforeAI, including large social media platforms, financial services organizations, and leading global manufacturers in the medical device, food service, and home electronics industries.

About BforeAI:

BforeAI is a pioneer in Predictive Attack Intelligence and Digital Risk Protection Services (DRPS). Using behavioral AI, our PreCrime™ platform aims to shift cyber defense from reactive to preemptive. With solutions for brand protection and threat intelligence, BforeAI is the industry's fastest, most accurate automated online fraud protection. To learn more, visit bfore.ai.

About SYN Ventures:

SYN Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on investing in disruptive and innovative security companies in the cybersecurity, industrial security, national defense, privacy, regulatory compliance, and data governance industries. The firm's dedicated security team of former CISOs, CEOs and Founders has a proven track record with over 300 years of combined security investing and operational experience. SYN also has a highly distinguished network of seasoned security advisors and CISOs.

