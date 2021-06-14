BFree's Gluten-Free Stone Baked Pita Bread Now Available in Costco

CHICAGO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BFree Foods, leader in gluten-free baked goods, announces its popular Stone Baked Pita Bread is now available in club format, with ten pitas per pack, in Costco stores across the Midwest and Texas regions. The new partnership provides more U.S. customers with a conveniently sized package of their gluten-free, vegan pita.

BFree Foods, leader in gluten-free baked goods, announces its popular Stone Baked Pita Bread is now available in Costco stores across the Midwest and Texas regions. BFree's Stone Baked Pita is created with wholesome, gluten-free ingredients including buckwheat flour and pea protein, and is high in fiber, low in fat and contains no added sugars.

BFree's Stone Baked Pita Bread contains 3g protein, 4g fiber, and only 130 calories with 1.5g fat. Baked in a stone-fired oven, it tastes deliciously authentic while still being an ideal, healthy option, even for those with allergies and dietary restrictions. Easily open the pita up to form into a pocket, fill with any toppings of choice, and enjoy!

"The Stone Baked Pita Bread has been our best seller and a customer favorite for years," says Chloe Twomey, advertising and promotions manager at BFree Foods. "Expanding distribution into Costco throughout new regions is a huge win, both for us and our customers – we're always thrilled to be providing people with healthier and more delicious choices."

As with all BFree products, the Stone Baked Pita is created with wholesome, gluten-free ingredients including buckwheat flour and pea protein, and is high in fiber, low in fat and contains no added sugars.

Each package of Stone Baked Pita Breads contains ten pieces and has an SRP of $6.99. Find the product at any of the Midwest and Texas Costco warehouse locations.

About BFree Foods

BFree exists to inspire a lifestyle that helps you live well and feel great. Passionately dedicated to providing exceptional taste, nutrition and performance, BFree's wraps, rolls, pitas, bread loaves and bagels are made from only the highest-quality natural and premium ingredients. BFree products help you live free from allergens, gluten, wheat, dairy, egg, nuts and soy, and are also vegan-friendly, low-fat, non-GMO and high-fiber. For additional information, visit BFreeFoods.com or find the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Danielle Caldwell

Crier Communications

[email protected]

310.274.1072 x214

SOURCE BFree Foods