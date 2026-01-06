BGL Advises Charlesbank Capital Partners on its Strategic Investment in HBox

Leading provider of AI-driven virtual care solutions

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Charlesbank Capital Partners (Charlesbank) has completed a strategic growth investment in HBox, a virtual care platform for specialty practices. BGL's Healthcare Technology investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Charlesbank in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2020, HBox delivers an integrated, AI-powered virtual care platform that leverages connected medical devices, next-generation patient-engagement tools, and care services to create a virtual clinic within a clinic. This enables cardiology, pulmonology, nephrology, and other specialty clinics to continue care seamlessly outside of in-person care settings. HBox aggregates real-time vitals, patient actions, and clinical documentation into a unified system that allows physicians to efficiently manage large chronic populations while maintaining high-touch patient care.

The investment by Charlesbank will enable HBox to expand its platform within core areas by capitalizing on key trends such as a rising Medicare population, a growing value-based care market, and strong policy tailwinds that strengthen the business case for digital health platforms. The investment will also help HBox bring its virtual care model into more specialty practices by enhancing quality and continuity of care without adding burden to clinics.

Led by Bill Watts & Jamie Arnold, BGL's Healthcare Technology investment banking team has extensive experience serving public, private, and sponsor-backed companies. Our team has specialized expertise within software as a service ("SaaS") and digital solutions and is able to serve these clients holistically through its collaboration across BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences and Technology verticals. Our team has domain expertise across core subsectors, including consumer health, hybrid delivery, provider- and payor-focused IT, pharma IT, and virtual care/telehealth.

