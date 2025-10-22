BGL's Summer Analyst Program Named a Top 10 Investment Banking Internship by Vault

CLEVELAND, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Vault has ranked our Summer Analyst Program as a Top 10 Investment Banking Internship.

This award follows BGL's recent recognition as a 2025 Top 100 Internship Program.

Vault, a leader in data-driven employer rankings and reviews, placed BGL ninth overall on its 2026 rankings list, which is based on the company's annual survey of more than 17,000 interns from nearly 250 companies. Participants rated their firms on a combination of quality-of-life factors—culture, satisfaction, compensation, business outlook, work-life balance, and training—along with their views of the firm's prestige relative to peers.

This award follows BGL's recent recognition as a 2025 Top 100 Internship Program by Yello and Way Up, further underscoring the firm's dedication to providing a robust and structured program for rising college seniors. In 2025, BGL had a 95% acceptance rate for Summer Analyst return offers.

"This recognition is a testament to BGL's commitment to providing interns with the tools, support, and confidence to launch their investment banking careers," said Andrew Petryk, Senior Managing Director and a member of BGL's Executive Committee. "We believe strongly in investing for the long term, which includes providing BGL's interns and junior professionals with meaningful experiences, hands-on learning, and professional growth opportunities."

Over the course of nine weeks, BGL's Summer Analyst Program provides interns with experience and knowledge through technical training, mentorship, a case competition, and access to live deal work across all of the industries BGL covers. That coverage spans Consumer, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Industrials, Infrastructure, Services, Technology, and Real Estate, and continues to outpace the industry in growth. Since 2023, the firm has added more than 24 new senior bankers and over 30 new sectors.

BGL's Campus Recruiting team is about to kick off both their annual tour of college campus visits and their Emerging Women Leaders Webinar Series, an initiative designed to equip female sophomores with foundational knowledge, career development insights, and practical tips for interviewing. To learn more about these and other opportunities available at BGL, visit our Careers page.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago and Cleveland. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

