BGL Announces Recapitalization of Capitol Pain Institute by Iron Path Capital

Founded in 2007 by Dr. Matthew Shocket, CPI is an interventional pain management provider focused on providing the highest level of quality, evidence-based pain management care. CPI offers a broad range of services with an emphasis on advanced interventional pain management including spinal cord and peripheral nerve stimulation, interspinous stabilization and fixation, and posterior SI joint fusion. With clinics and ambulatory surgical centers across Texas, Ohio, and Kentucky, CPI is focused on expanding their quality patient care across the West and Midwest to build a leading national platform.

Iron Path Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm focused on lower-middle-market investments across the healthcare and specialty industrial sectors. With offices in Nashville, TN, and Charlottesville, VA, Iron Path Capital supports its partners with capital, operating expertise, business development, and industry relationships to achieve significant scale. Iron Path Capital selects companies with stable cash flows, superior management teams, strong performance trajectories, and multiple vectors for growth, both organic and through consolidation.

This transaction will enable CPI to expand its national footprint by affiliating with independent pain management practices and building de novo clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. The platform intends to support corporate functions at affiliated practices, thereby allowing physicians to focus on best serving their patients, local communities, and the scientific community. CPI is actively building its network of top clinicians who are interested in joining a physician-led platform.

BGL's Healthcare Provider Services Group is one of the most experienced and respected financial advisory teams in the U.S. for physician practice M&A and related technical services, with a long track record of expertise in physician practice valuation and in successfully advising physicians and alternate site providers through strategic transactions like selling a physician practice.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

