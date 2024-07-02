BGL Announces the Formation of Xceed Foodservice Group by San Francisco Equity Partners

CHICAGO, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce San Francisco Equity Partners (SFEP), a private equity firm focused exclusively on partnering with companies across the consumer landscape, invested in Sales Concepts, Inc. and Donovan Food Brokerage to form Xceed Foodservice Group. BGL's Food and Beverage investment banking team served as the exclusive buy-side financial advisor to SFEP in the transaction.

Xceed was created to invest in and partner with leading regional independent brokerage companies focused on the foodservice ecosystem. The U.S. foodservice industry represents a $1 trillion market made up of restaurants, school districts, hospitals, hotels, and various other venues. Through its brokerage partners, Xceed will provide sales and marketing services to food suppliers seeking to grow their business in the complex and localized networks of the foodservice space. The platform will continue to seek partnerships with additional best-in-class regional foodservice brokerage firms in complementary markets. Each of Xceed's partners will retain its existing name, management team, and personnel and will operate autonomously in its regional market.

BGL's Food and Beverage investment banking team, led by BGL Managing Director Daniel Gomez, has deep sector knowledge and extensive transaction experience, representing companies across the entire food and beverage landscape. Coverage includes retail of both branded and private label products, global supply chain sourcing, contract manufacturing, processing, distribution, and wholesale.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital marketsfinancial restructuringsbusiness valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

