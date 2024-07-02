BGL Announces the Formation of Xceed Foodservice Group by San Francisco Equity Partners

The platform will target the underserved independent regional foodservice brokerage segments

CHICAGO, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce San Francisco Equity Partners (SFEP), a private equity firm focused exclusively on partnering with companies across the consumer landscape, invested in Sales Concepts, Inc. and Donovan Food Brokerage to form Xceed Foodservice Group. BGL's Food and Beverage investment banking team served as the exclusive buy-side financial advisor to SFEP in the transaction.

Xceed was created to invest in and partner with leading regional independent brokerage companies focused on the foodservice ecosystem. The U.S. foodservice industry represents a $1 trillion market made up of restaurants, school districts, hospitals, hotels, and various other venues. Through its brokerage partners, Xceed will provide sales and marketing services to food suppliers seeking to grow their business in the complex and localized networks of the foodservice space. The platform will continue to seek partnerships with additional best-in-class regional foodservice brokerage firms in complementary markets. Each of Xceed's partners will retain its existing name, management team, and personnel and will operate autonomously in its regional market.

BGL's Food and Beverage investment banking team, led by BGL Managing Director Daniel Gomez, has deep sector knowledge and extensive transaction experience, representing companies across the entire food and beverage landscape. Coverage includes retail of both branded and private label products, global supply chain sourcing, contract manufacturing, processing, distribution, and wholesale.

