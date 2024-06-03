BGL Announces the Merger of Mynd and Roofstock

The merger gives real estate investors access to a robust technology platform

CHICAGO, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the merger of Mynd, the company transforming how investors find, finance, lease, manage, and sell SFR properties, with Roofstock, a leading real estate services and investment platform specializing in the single-family rental (SFR) sector. BGL's Real Estate & Property Technology investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Mynd in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Oakland, California, Mynd is a tech-enabled real estate company serving the $85+ billion property management and real estate investment market. Powered by a proprietary, all-in-one digital platform and local listing and property management experts, Mynd aims to simplify the entire investment journey for both first-time and veteran investors, allowing more Americans access to the single-family residential sector as a way to build intergenerational wealth. Founded in 2016, with operations in more than 25 markets across the U.S., Mynd is backed by top venture capitalists, including Lightspeed, Canaan, Jackson Square, and QED.

This merger gives real estate investors access to a robust technology platform, deep data insights to inform their buying and selling decisions, and a property management system built specifically for SFR to ensure their units are leased, well maintained, and generating strong returns.

Headquartered in Oakland, California, Roofstock is a provider of Real Estate Investment as a Service (REIaaS) for investors in the $5 trillion SFR sector across the entire investment lifecycle. Its proprietary data, technology, and integrated services help investors maximize opportunities across the U.S. and realize substantial returns. Founded in 2015, Roofstock is backed by a blue-chip roster of venture capital investors, including Khosla Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Canvas Ventures, and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

BGL's Real Estate & Property Technology investment banking team has a 25-year track record of advising companies solving complex PropTech challenges. Our clients benefit from our enduring global relationships and deep industry insights, which span the entirety of the real estate & property technology continuum across the residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate landscape.

