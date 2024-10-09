Global Automotive M&A Market Remains Active Driven by Rapidly Changing Technologies and Global Trade Dynamics

The BGL Insider Special Report: M&A Trends in the Global Automotive Supply Market

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of dealing with COVID-related supply chain disruptions and key commodity shortages (e.g., semiconductors), the global automotive market is demonstrating signs of recovery and an openness to pursue mergers and acquisitions both domestically and internationally, according to a new industry report released by the Automotive & Aftermarket investment banking team from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) in conjunction with REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions.

Key takeaways include:

The key trends that are impacting automotive M&A activity in the automotive supplier market





The segments in the automotive market that are poised for growth in 2025





An in-depth analysis of global M&A activity over the last 15 years across various sectors

The global automotive supplier market was valued at $997.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $1.3 trillion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2030. Future growth of the market is expected to be driven by the continued growth of the car parc and the continued introduction of new technology and advanced features further pushes the retail price of the average vehicle higher.

Our Automotive & Aftermarket investment banking team maintains coverage of the broad automotive sector, including automotive supply chain, automotive aftermarket, and the on- and off-highway commercial vehicle sectors. We have executed numerous transactions for private, public, or institutionally-backed companies in the automotive industry, including M&A sell-side advisory, financial restructuring advisory, and capital markets advisory.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

