BGL Announces the Real Estate Sale of the Asheboro Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the real estate sale of the Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center of North Carolina, totaling approximately 6,746 rentable square feet in Asheboro, North Carolina, to TM Medical Properties, LLC. BGL's Healthcare Real Estate Investment team served as consultants to the seller in the transaction.

The Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center performs a wide variety of services related to clinical dermatology, surgical dermatology, MOHS surgery, melanoma, moles, cysts, and other skin growths. Due to continued growth, the practice now has 17 providers and six practice locations in Asheboro, Seven Lakes (West End/Pinehurst), Kernersville, Thomasville, Albemarle, and Cary. The Asheboro location, led by Dr. Todd Williams and Dr. Steve Kimmel, averages 115 patients a day Monday through Thursday, and an average of 50 patients on Friday, totaling an average case volume of 510 patients per week.

BGL's Healthcare Real Estate Investment team is a leading advisor to private and institutional healthcare organizations, offering capital market strategies and solutions, including sale/leaseback transactions, asset disposition, debt/equity recapitalization, private placement, and tax-deferred UPREIT structures. With our investment banking and brokerage professionals working together seamlessly to ensure fluid transactions, we help our clients maximize their healthcare real estate investment and valuation.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio.

