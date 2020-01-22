BGL Announces the Real Estate Sale of the Musculoskeletal Institute of Tyler

The Musculoskeletal Institute of Tyler is a multi-tenant, Class-A, medical office building located on the south side of Tyler, Texas. Completed in 2000, the ambulatory surgical center and orthopedic clinic is occupied by Azalea Orthopedic & Spine and Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital. The property is located approximately 2.5 miles from Tyler's medical hub, home to the University of Texas Health Science Center and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital. The property's location, along with its occupancy of the region's top orthopedic practice and orthopedic surgery center, has made it an integral part of the greater Tyler medical market.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, San Antonio, and San Diego. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company