BGL Announces the Recapitalization of Interstate Waste Services by Littlejohn & Co. and Ares

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

25 Oct, 2023, 14:43 ET

The new partnership will further accelerate the company's growth initiatives

CLEVELAND, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the recapitalization of Interstate Waste Services (IWS), one of the fastest growing and most innovative providers of solid waste and recycling services in the United States, by Littlejohn & Co., a private investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, and Ares, a global alternative investment manager.

BGL's Environmental Infrastructure & Services investment banking team served as the lead financial advisor to IWS in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, IWS is the largest privately held, vertically integrated provider of solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services in the greater New York City and New Jersey markets. IWS operates more than 650 collection vehicles serviced by a network of nearly 30 facilities, including transfer stations, material recovery facilities, transload facilities, and a rail-served solid waste landfill. Over the past two decades, IWS has expanded and modernized to meet the ever-changing needs of commercial, industrial, and residential waste generators throughout New York and New Jersey.

The partnership between Littlejohn and Ares will further accelerate IWS' growth, providing access to greater financial and operational resources and capabilities that will enable it to pursue organic and inorganic growth initiatives while continuing to safely deliver essential environmental services to its customers.

BGL's Environmental Services team has been a leader in the North American market in transaction volume for more than a decade, according to Pitchbook.com. Our experience in Environmental Services includes solid waste, industrial & special waste, waste-to-energy, specialty environmental services, and tech-enabled services.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital marketsfinancial restructuringsbusiness valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

