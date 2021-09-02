BGL Announces the Sale of ACV Enviro Group

CLEVELAND, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of ACV Enviro Group LLC (ACV), a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries. BGL's Environmental & Industrial Services investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to ACV in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Avenel, New Jersey, ACV is a leading, vertically integrated special waste management and environmental solutions provider operating 26 core service centers, including two RCRA Part B Transfer, Storage, and Disposal (TSD) facilities and nine 10-day waste transfer facilities across the Northeast and Midwest United States. ACV's comprehensive suite of field services, coupled with its network of waste facilities, transfer stations, and service centers, enable it to provide end-to-end environmental solutions. ACV's integrated service model, best-in-class safety, and extensive resources make the company a single-source solution provider and strategic partner to a diverse group of utility, government & institutions, environmental, manufacturing, midstream, and other hazardous and non-hazardous waste generators.

