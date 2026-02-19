The Packaging Distribution Market is Well Aligned with Mega Trends, Poised for Continued Growth

The BGL Industrials Insider

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Packaging distributors are well aligned with the mega trends driving growth across the sector, according to an industry report released by the Packaging investment banking team at Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL). As the market remains highly fragmented, consolidation is expected to continue, with distributors that offer differentiated value propositions attracting heightened investor interest and capital deployment.

Cael Pulitzer, BGL Managing Director: "Packaging distributors are emerging as one of the most strategically advantaged segments in the packaging value chain. Their flexibility, customer intimacy, and alignment with industry megatrends make them one of the most attractive segments for both strategic buyers and private equity investors."

Inside the report, BGL examines the packaging distribution market and why it continues to drive outsized M&A demand across the broader packaging industry.

Key takeaways include:

Assessment of the market size, growth, and fragmentation





The key market forces, such as supply chain resilience, e-commerce, and sustainability, that align with leading distributors and drive them to outpace industry growth





The notable transactions that signal growing participation by strategic and financial investors in the packaging distribution market





Key valuation metrics of notable transactions and public market data points

The packaging distribution M&A market is very active, and private equity funds are aggressively consolidating the sector as participants seek acquisitions to drive scale and innovation driven by demand for comprehensive product and service solutions.

About BGL's Packaging Investment Banking Team

BGL's Packaging investment banking team brings decades of transaction experience and deep industry expertise across a wide range of substrates, formats, end markets, and business models. We offer a nuanced understanding of the trends driving sector growth and the key differentiators that set leading businesses apart. Our approach blends sector-specific insight with extensive global relationships and world-class transaction execution to guide clients through packaging M&A, divestitures, and capital raises.

