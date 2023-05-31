BGL Announces the Sale of Attaway Hauling and Choice Bulk Carriers to Bulk Express Transport

CLEVELAND, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Attaway Hauling and Choice Bulk Carriers to Bulk Express Transport. BGL's Environmental & Industrial Services and Transportation & Logistics investment banking teams served as the exclusive financial advisor to Attaway Hauling in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Gordon, Georgia, Attaway Hauling is a provider of outsourced transfer station management and long-haul waste transportation services for more than 50 transfer stations across Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee. Attaway Hauling's primary service offering includes processing, transportation, and disposal of municipal solid waste (MSW), construction and demolition debris (C&D), wastewater, and sludge. Choice Bulk Carriers supplements Attaway Hauling's core business by providing long-distance dry and liquid bulk hauling of basic materials, minerals, and chemicals. Combined, the companies have approximately 200 trucks and 200 employees, including more than 150 employee drivers.

Founded in 1992, Bulk Express Transport is a leading transportation and logistics company providing long-haul transportation, collection, and loading for waste and other materials across the state of Florida. The company's core service offerings include long-haul transportation services for MSW, recyclables, aggregates, C&D debris, contaminated soils, ash, sludge, and other specialty materials, as well as waste transfer station management, loading and unloading, and on-site landfill service.

The addition of Attaway Hauling's services expands Bulk Express Transport's footprint to multiple high-growth markets throughout the Southeastern United States.

BGL's Environmental & Industrial Services investment banking team has been a leader in the North American market in Environmental Services transaction volume for more than eight years, according to PitchBook.com. The EIS team focuses on businesses that perform essential services to the commercial, industrial, infrastructure, power and energy, and municipal markets. Our Transportation & Logistics investment bankers have executed numerous transactions in maritime and offshore, trucking and logistics, transportation infrastructure, supply chain, and passenger transport.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital marketsfinancial restructuringsbusiness valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com

