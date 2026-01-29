Building Products M&A Poised for Growth in 2026

Private equity to become more active sellers in the coming months

CLEVELAND, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building products M&A is poised for continued growth in 2026, building on investor optimism in the long-term fundamentals of the U.S. housing market, according to an industry report released by the Building Products investment banking team at Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).

Despite tariff concerns and economic uncertainty, the building products M&A market showed resilience in 2025. This was shown by a 30% increase in deal volume, including several marquee strategic transactions and equally strong private equity platform formation.

"To see M&A volumes continue to increase, broader affordability needs to improve in the housing market," said Andrew Petryk, Senior Managing Director and Head of BGL's Industrials vertical. "We are closely monitoring the impact of recent bipartisan efforts and initiatives aimed at increasing housing supply and lowering borrowing costs, as these measures are crucial for unlocking pent-up demand and working towards a meaningful and sustainable recovery."

Inside the report, BGL examines the state of the housing market and the forces that are driving the outlook for deal activity in the building products sector.

Key takeaways include:

Indicative metrics underlying the demand outlook in the new construction & repair and remodeling markets





Notable transactions completed by strategic and financial investors in the building products market





Valuation metrics of recent building products M&A and public market data points

Robust liquidity, a strengthening housing outlook, and pent-up demand from buyers and sellers are the necessary drivers to produce another growth year in 2026 for building products M&A, with transaction volume outpacing 2025 levels, in line with the broader market, where capital markets have continued to show resilience, particularly for high-quality companies.

BGL's Building Products investment banking team is highly experienced in the residential, commercial construction, and infrastructure segments. We have successfully completed building products M&A transactions across a wide range of end markets, from basic building materials such as aggregates, lumber, and pavers and pre-cast products to complex fenestration extrusions, glass fabrications, curtain wall, and highly engineered specialty coatings. Our expertise also extends to key interior and exterior products, including windows and doors, flooring, cabinetry, and other essential building components.

