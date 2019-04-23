BGL Announces the Sale of Bakersfield Heart Hospital

BHH is 100% leased and is approximately 85,971 rentable square feet. The hospital is supported by two affiliated medical office buildings consisting of approximately 36,000 square feet and 30,000 square feet, respectively, which provide a campus-like setting and convenience for patients and healthcare providers alike. The property is well-located in Bakersfield, with prominent visibility and is easily accessible from the intersection of Highway 99 and Highway 178; additionally, BHH is within the Bakersfield Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), which is ranked as the 62nd largest MSA in the United States.