BGL Announces the Sale of Barnett Outdoors LLC

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Barnett Outdoors LLC (Barnett), to Surge Outdoors. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The transaction furthers BGL's market-leading position in outdoor enthusiast investment banking and as an advisor to companies across a range of branded consumer products. In addition, Barnett's fast-growing outdoor gear eCommerce business provides significant growth opportunities and represents another core area of focus for BGL's Consumer Investment Banking Group.

Founded in 1962, Barnett operates as a premium retail crossbow and archery accessories brand. Its portfolio of innovative, patent-protected products is sold to a diversified base of top-tier retailers. The company offers crossbows, arrows, slingshots, youth archery, and other accessory products across North America.

Surge Outdoors, LLC is a newly developed outdoor enthusiast company, owned and operated by Ryan Busbice and David Barnett.

BGL's Consumer Group has an extensive track record in mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital-raising services spanning the entire consumer retail spectrum, with deep experience in branded consumer and eCommerce investment banking. BGL's Consumer bankers offer market-leading technical expertise, positioning strategies, and growth-oriented projection models to ensure branded and managed marketplace eCommerce DTC & B2B platforms are optimally positioned. The team focuses on providing market participants with expert insights into the trends influencing their business and helping them identify and harvest strategic opportunities in an increasingly complex marketplace.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

