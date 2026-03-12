Home Improvement Market Ripe for Consolidation Amid Continued Strong Demand

BGL Insider offers an in-depth look at investment mega trends

CHICAGO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerful market trends and structural constraints in the housing market offer a compelling investment opportunity in the U.S. home improvement industry, according to an industry report released by the Consumer & Residential Services investment banking team at Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL). Fragmentation across the landscape of service providers offers significant opportunities for consolidation and margin expansion.

Download and read the BGL Consumer & Residential Services Insider here: https://bit.ly/BGLConsumerResidentialServicesInsider

Patrick Gillin, BGL Managing Director: "The structural tailwinds behind U.S. home improvement spending are creating a long-duration investment theme that is one of the most powerful mega trends in the consumer landscape."

Inside the report, BGL examines the home improvement market and the tailwinds that make it an attractive sector for investment.

Key takeaways include:

The homeowners view: analysis of market forces driving homeowner behavior

The market opportunity: assessment of the home improvement market and evolving dynamics in customer behavior and spending patterns

BGL insights: observations from our perspective on current market dynamics

About BGL's Consumer & Residential Services Investment Banking Team

BGL's Consumer & Residential Services investment banking team brings deep experience partnering with leading operators across the direct-to-consumer home improvement and route-based residential services sectors. Our team has the investment banking and capital markets experience to advise clients across the full spectrum of financial advisory services, including M&A advisory, capital markets activities, and strategic assignments.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

