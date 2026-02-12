BGL Announces the Sale of Boston Valley Terra Cotta to RAF Equity

Leading brand within the architectural terra cotta industry

CLEVELAND, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Boston Valley Terra Cotta (BVTC), a leading North American manufacturer of custom architectural terra cotta façade solutions and portfolio company of NewSpring Capital and Spring Capital Partners, to RAF Equity. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition positions BVTC for continued expansion within a growing terra cotta market with opportunity. Post this Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Boston Valley Terra Cotta (BVTC), a leading North American manufacturer of custom architectural terra cotta façade solutions and portfolio company of NewSpring Capital and Spring Capital Partners, to RAF Equity. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BGL's Building Products investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to BVTC in the transaction. Learn more here: https://www.bglco.com/industry-coverage/industrials-investment-banking/building-products-investment-banking/

Established in 1981, BVTC is a leading manufacturer of custom architectural terra cotta façade solutions serving a growing range of commercial end markets. The Company's masonry and cladding solutions serve restoration, renovation, and construction applications and are revered by architects, contractors, and developers for their unmatched design capabilities and product quality. BVTC's work can be seen on prominent projects globally, including One Vanderbilt in New York, Willis Tower in Chicago, The Well in Toronto, and 30 Broadwick in London.

Andrew Petryk, Head of BGL's Industrial vertical: "BGL is pleased to announce the successful sale of Boston Valley Terra Cotta to RAF Equity. This transaction underscores BGL's extensive experience and proven success in the building products sector, demonstrating our ability to facilitate strategic acquisitions for businesses poised for continued growth. This partnership with RAF Equity will strengthen BVTC's ability to meet escalating demand and reinforce its leadership in the specialized architectural terra cotta industry."

Transaction Details

The acquisition positions BVTC for continued expansion within a growing terra cotta market with opportunity to leverage recent investment in the operations and sales and marketing organization to further enhance the Company's market presence both domestically and internationally.

About BGL's Building Products Investment Banking Team

BGL's Building Products investment banking team is highly experienced in the commercial, residential, and infrastructure segments. We have successfully completed building products M&A transactions across a wide range of end markets, from basic building materials such as aggregates, lumber, and pavers and pre-cast products to complex fenestration extrusions, glass fabrications, curtain wall, and highly engineered specialty coatings. Our expertise also extends to key interior and exterior products, including windows and doors, flooring, cabinetry, and other essential building components.

To learn more about the state of M&A across the Industrial market, including how trends will shape the future landscape of building products M&A, download our most recent Industrials research reports: https://bit.ly/BGLIndustrialsResearch.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company